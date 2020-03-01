LINCOLN — Nebraska missed 22 free throws, turned the ball over a season-high 21 times and lost in overtime 81-76 to Northwestern, solidifying itself at the bottom of the Big Ten.
Two late 3-pointers from Haanif Cheatham from the right wing tied the game at 65 with two minutes left. He finished with 20 points on the night. An airball by Pat Spencer forced overtime at 67.
There, Northwestern rattled off a 7-0 run after two Nebraska turnovers. NU fought back, and Yvan Ouedraogo had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line, NU down 78-76 with 23.7 seconds remaining.
He missed both. Northwestern made three free throws to close out the win.
In total, Nebraska was 8 of 30 (27%) from the free throw line, the worst shooting performance of the season. Ouedraogo pulled in an arena-record 19 rebounds and scored 11 points.
The Husker losing streak is now 14. The win snaps Northwestern’s 12-game losing streak.
Miller Kopp scored 21 points for Northwestern in the win. The Wildcats now have two conference wins, both over Nebraska.
Nebraska finishes the season 5-11 in Pinnacle Bank Arena in Fred Hoiberg’s first season.
NU trailed 37-34 at the half after missing nine free throws and eight layups in the opening 20 minutes.
The Huskers took an early 11-7 lead after a Thorir Thorbjarnarson 3-pointer, but NU cooled off, missing 11 of their next 13 shots. Northwestern rattled off a 16-3 run in the meantime to take a 23-14 lead. Kopp had 14 in the first half with two 3-pointers.
A bucket inside from Ouedraogo and a steal and score from Cheatham began a Nebraska burst to cut the lead back down to three. Ouedraodo nearly set the school record for rebounds in the first half, with 13. The record is 15.
Two Mack 3-pointers from the left wing made it 30-27. Nebraska had two chances from the free throw line in the final 46 seconds to cut it closer, but Jervay Green missed two free throws and Mack missed three in a row.
Mack baited Pete Nance into a foul with 0.5 seconds left, but clanked three in a row and Nebraska trailed by three.
A spin-move and score from Cheatham started off a 14-3 run to open the second half.
Nebraska made five of their first eight shots, including a step-in 3-pointer from Burke, followed by a score and dunk for a 47-41 lead. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins lost it on the sideline after calling a timeout, and Nebraska found a bit of momentum.
But Nebraska’s turnover problem let Northwestern back into it. The Huskers turned it over five times in the first eight minutes, including three in three possessions. A four minute scoring drought and four straight makes from Northwestern tied it at 47. A Pat Spencer jumper off an offensive rebound gave the Wildcats the lead back with about 11 minutes left.
Ouedraogo pulled his PBA-record 17th rebound and scored to pull NU back to one. He then missed a free throw, then Green missed two more and Nebraska still trailed by one, 57-56.
Ouedraogo then missed two more. Nebraska started the game 8 of 23 from 3-point range, and 6 of 23 from the free throw line.
Two Buie scores inside put Northwestern up four and forced a Hoiberg timeout with 5:16 left, Nu down five.
Two Buie free throws pushed the lead to six
Mack air-balled a 3-pointer before the final media timeout. Fred Hoiberg put his head in his hands.
Cheatham re-energized the building with a wing 3-pointer, then Burke poked the ball away and dunked for 63-62 Wildcat lead, forcing another Collins turnover.
Cheatham hit another 3-pointer to tie it, then a score inside from Cam Mack put NU up two with 90 seconds remaining.
Two Miller Kopp free throws, then two bad final possession by both teams led to the extra five minutes.
Burke opened the overtime with a missed free throw. Kopp connected on a 3-pointer for the early lead, then NU turned it over twice and found itself down 74-67 after a 7-0 Wildcat run.
Two 3-pointers from Burke salvaged what could have been a overtime blowout. His second from the top of the key pulled Nebraska back to 78-76 with under a minute remaing. Burke then stole a pass, gave it up to Ouedraogo who was fouled, then the freshman missed the two free throws.
Nebraska plays next on Thursday at Michigan.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
