Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is the No. 43 player in the 2021 class, according to the 247sports composite, and the No. 5 combo guard in the country.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — One of the highest-rated basketball recruits in state history will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend. 

Hunter Sallis, a 4-star prospect from Omaha and a Millard North guard/forward, will be Nebraska's only official visitor for the Southern Utah game Saturday

Sallis is the No. 43 player in the 2021 class, according to the 247sports composite, and the No. 5 combo guard in the country. Only one player in the state's history has finished his high school career ranked in the top 50 of recruiting rankings. That was Omaha North grad Justin Patton, who was No. 45 and went to Creighton. 

Sallis — a 6-foot-3, 165-pound slasher — has a lengthy offer list, including Creighton, Oregon, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State and UConn. Sallis has taken a handful of unofficial visits to Nebraska, including on Sept. 27 for Nebraska's Opening Night. He unofficially visited Iowa and Iowa State in September of 2018. 

Nebraska does not currently have any commits in the 2021 class. Donovan Williams is the lone 2020 commit. He's a 4-star from Lincoln, and recently announced to recruiting websites he won't be signing until next spring.  

Sallis told The World-Herald in July he talks with Creighton "often," but is also in constant contact with Nebraska assistant coach and main recruiter Matt Abdelmassih. When Sallis met Fred Hoiberg for the first time on an unofficial visit on June 19, the two went over game film. 

“They were showing me on film how well they space the floor and showing me how they like to run off ball screens,” Sallis said. “They run the floor really well, so that fits me.”

Nebraska and Southern Utah tip off at 1 p.m. 

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 44

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription