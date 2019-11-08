LINCOLN — One of the highest-rated basketball recruits in state history will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend.
Hunter Sallis, a 4-star prospect from Omaha and a Millard North guard/forward, will be Nebraska's only official visitor for the Southern Utah game Saturday.
Sallis is the No. 43 player in the 2021 class, according to the 247sports composite, and the No. 5 combo guard in the country. Only one player in the state's history has finished his high school career ranked in the top 50 of recruiting rankings. That was Omaha North grad Justin Patton, who was No. 45 and went to Creighton.
Sallis — a 6-foot-3, 165-pound slasher — has a lengthy offer list, including Creighton, Oregon, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State and UConn. Sallis has taken a handful of unofficial visits to Nebraska, including on Sept. 27 for Nebraska's Opening Night. He unofficially visited Iowa and Iowa State in September of 2018.
Nebraska does not currently have any commits in the 2021 class. Donovan Williams is the lone 2020 commit. He's a 4-star from Lincoln, and recently announced to recruiting websites he won't be signing until next spring.
Sallis told The World-Herald in July he talks with Creighton "often," but is also in constant contact with Nebraska assistant coach and main recruiter Matt Abdelmassih. When Sallis met Fred Hoiberg for the first time on an unofficial visit on June 19, the two went over game film.
“They were showing me on film how well they space the floor and showing me how they like to run off ball screens,” Sallis said. “They run the floor really well, so that fits me.”
