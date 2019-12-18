Lincoln North Star guard Donovan Williams decommits from Nebraska basketball

Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams averaged 21 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior.

 MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Longtime Nebraska basketball commit Donovan Williams, a 4-star guard in the 2020 class, announced on Wednesday evening he is backing off his commitment.

Williams is a 6-foot-5, top-150 recruit from Lincoln North Star.

“Few reasons why, but it just came down to not being the right fit for me,” Williams told The World-Herald by phone. “They’ve got their mind on what they want to build this program off of to be successful, and I don’t fit it.”

Williams was originally recruited by former head coach Tim Miles. New head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff have not seen Williams play basketball yet. Williams is coming back from an ACL injury suffered last spring. Before his injury, Williams was a second-team All-Nebraska selection last season after averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while leading North Star to the Class A semifinals.

“(I) wasn’t as prioritized as I was with the last coaching staff, which kinda gave me an easier decision,” Williams said.

Nebraska received a commitment from Western Nebraska Community College's Teddy Allen on Tuesday night. Allen currently leads junior college with 32 points per game. He is now the only commit in the 2020 class. With Williams out, Nebraska has two open scholarships.

Williams has been committed to Nebraska since August of 2018. He returned to practice from his ACL injury this month, and also has offers from UMKC, Bradley, UNO and South Dakota.

“Right school,” Williams said. “Wrong time.”

World-Herald staff writer Mike Sautter contributed to this report.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription