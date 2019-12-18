LINCOLN — Longtime Nebraska basketball commit Donovan Williams, a 4-star guard in the 2020 class, announced on Wednesday evening he is backing off his commitment.
Williams is a 6-foot-5, top-150 recruit from Lincoln North Star.
“Few reasons why, but it just came down to not being the right fit for me,” Williams told The World-Herald by phone. “They’ve got their mind on what they want to build this program off of to be successful, and I don’t fit it.”
Williams was originally recruited by former head coach Tim Miles. New head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff have not seen Williams play basketball yet. Williams is coming back from an ACL injury suffered last spring. Before his injury, Williams was a second-team All-Nebraska selection last season after averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while leading North Star to the Class A semifinals.
“(I) wasn’t as prioritized as I was with the last coaching staff, which kinda gave me an easier decision,” Williams said.
Nebraska received a commitment from Western Nebraska Community College's Teddy Allen on Tuesday night. Allen currently leads junior college with 32 points per game. He is now the only commit in the 2020 class. With Williams out, Nebraska has two open scholarships.
Williams has been committed to Nebraska since August of 2018. He returned to practice from his ACL injury this month, and also has offers from UMKC, Bradley, UNO and South Dakota.
“Right school,” Williams said. “Wrong time.”
World-Herald staff writer Mike Sautter contributed to this report.
