Welcome to college basketball signing day in a pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, recruits will sign from their homes instead of crowded high school gyms, sending their letters of intent to athletic departments occupied by only a handful of employees while coaches sit at home in self-isolation.
The day will surely have less pomp than usual, but Wednesday will still be important for Husker Hoops.
Nebraska is slated to sign five transfers Wednesday and boost its roster to 12 scholarship players. That includes signatures from junior college's leading scorer, a Summit League guard who scored 17 points per game the last two seasons, a 6-foot-8 athletic freak, a former Wisconsin starter and one of the best point guards in the ACC last season.
One scholarship spot remains open. NU is in on a handful of players in the 2021 class who could reclassify to 2020, but for now, let’s take a look at what Nebraska is getting with the five transfers in its 2020 recruiting class.
Kobe King
6-foot-4, 180 pounds
Previous school: Wisconsin
Best game: On Dec. 7, 2019, King scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting with four rebounds in a win over Indiana. King was 9 of 12 on 2-point attempts, 1 of 3 from behind the arc and 3 of 4 from the foul line.
Division I career averages: 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Shoots 45% from the floor, 29% from 3 and 67% at the line.
Potential position at Nebraska: Guard/wing. He’ll likely slip in as the two or three.
Eligibility: Sit-out transfer with two years of eligibility, but Nebraska will file for an immediate eligibility waiver.
What he gives Nebraska: King is what you want on a Big Ten roster. He’s long enough to guard wings taller than him, and he’s big enough to post up guards down low. He can knock down a pull-up with the best of them, has a smooth stroke Fred Hoiberg can work with and a knack for finding the ball on the offensive glass. He makes Nebraska longer and tougher and provides a Big Ten body on the wing, which NU really didn't have last season. Plus, King knows the Big Ten. He's been there and done that.
Teddy Allen
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Previous school: Western Nebraska Community College, Wichita State, West Virginia
Best game: If you go back to 2018, when Allen was a freshman at West Virginia, he had a stretch of three games that helped WVU slip into the top five. One of those games was a 22-point effort at Kansas State. That night, he was 8 of 12 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the foul line. That KSU team later ended up in the Elite Eight.
Division I career averages: 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Shoots 46% from the floor, 12% from 3 and 73% at the line. At the junior college level, he scored 31.4 points per game.
Potential position at Nebraska: Wing.
Eligibility: Immediately eligible with two years to play.
What he gives Nebraska: What Nebraska lacked last year was a true alpha. Cam Mack was good, but he didn’t have a killer instinct. Dachon Burke badly wanted to be the go-to guy, but went in and out of Hoiberg's dog house and wasn’t consistent enough. Well, here’s your guy. Mr. Allen. His nickname is Teddy Buckets for a reason. You need a bucket, down two with the clock winding down, you want Allen with the ball. He’s a bull in the lane, bucking and fighting his way through contact for a score. And he’s developed his 3-point shot in junior college, and though it looks a little funky, he hit it 37% of the time. Talent has never been the issue with Allen. He can be a star if he's disciplined enough to stay on the court.
Kobe Webster
6-foot, 160 pounds
Previous school: Western Illinois
Best game: Webster had a 40-point night against UNO. He made 15 of 24 shots for a career high 40, with four assists, two rebounds and just two turnovers. That night he was 10 of 13 from inside the arc, and 5 of 11 from behind it. Western Illinois lost.
Division I career averages: 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Shoots 42% from the floor, 37% from 3 and 75% at the line.
Potential position at Nebraska: Point guard.
Eligibility: Immediately eligible graduate transfer with one year to play.
What he gives Nebraska: With Mack, Jervay Green and Burke leaving, Nebraska needed a point guard, so they got Webster, one of the stars of the Summit League the last few years. He’s small but he gives Nebraska a veteran presence at point guard, which is something they could’ve used last year. Experience. They had none of it, and when things got hard, NU had few players with any previous experience they could pull from. Well, Webster has played at Indiana before. He’s been in battles at Iowa State, Butler and Creighton. Nothing should surprise him. He shouldn’t get rattled in loud crowds, and he should be able to lead the team. And he can score, clearly.
Lat Mayen
6-foot-8, 195 pounds
Previous school: Chipola College, TCU
Best game: At TCU, he had 12 points and six rebounds against West Virginia. He played 26 minutes that night, a career high, and made 3 of 6 shots and 3 of 4 free throws.
Division I career averages: 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. Shoots 42% from the floor, 35% from 3 and 77% at the line. At the junior college level, he scored 11.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds.
Potential position at Nebraska: Forward.
Eligibility: Immediately eligible with two years to play.
What he gives Nebraska: In Fred Hoiberg’s final year at Iowa State, Jameel McKay was a 6-foot-8 stretch forward who at times was just too much for teams to handle. He guarded hard and scored 11 points a game with 8.3 rebounds. Mayen could be that if he reaches his potential. In three straight junior college games, Mayen scored 22, 20 and 18, with 6, 16 and 6 rebounds. Those are energy and effort games. He runs the floor extremely well, especially for how big he is, and knows how to space out for a jumper and can hit if he's open. His arms go for days, and he can help defend the rim. He's more versatile than Yvan Ouedraogo or Kevin Cross, and longer than Derrick Walker. He may not put up 20, but when he’s on the floor, he gives Nebraska something it never had last year: an athletic five who can stretch the floor.
Trey McGowens
6-foot-4, 190 pounds
Previous school: Pittsburgh
Best game: As a freshman, McGowens scored 33 points with six rebounds and two assists in a win over Louisville. That night he made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. He probably should’ve had more, too. He was 5 of 10 from the foul line.
Division I career averages: 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Shoots 38% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 74% at the line.
Potential position at Nebraska: Point guard
Eligibility: Sit-out transfer with two years to play, but Nebraska will file for an immediate eligibility waiver.
What he gives Nebraska: Everything you want in a leader and a point guard. McGowens has already proven himself. He can get you 20 in a game. He can get you eight or nine assists or eight or nine rebounds. He’s done it all at Pitt. What he wants is to go fast and command the floor, and that he can do in a Husker uniform. McGowens can get to the rim and is crafty in traffic. He can finish in transition and knock down a jumper. McGowens may not play this year, but if he doesn’t, he’ll take Webster’s place next season. If that’s the case, NU will have two straight years of upperclassmen at point guard. McGowens may not have the numbers like Webster, but he might be more suited for the Big Ten with his 6-foot-4 frame and ACC background. Whenever he does get on the floor, Nebraska thinks it has a real gem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.