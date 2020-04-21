Kevin Cross

Kevin Cross averaged 7.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds during his freshman season.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Kevin Cross, one of Nebraska’s two big men on the 2019-20 roster, is leaving the program, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. 

His departure comes just days after Lincoln native Charlie Easley announced he'll be transferring to South Dakota State. NU now has two open scholarships on the 2020-2021 roster. 

Cross is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward from Little Rock, Arkansas, who came to Nebraska through connections of assistant Doc Sadler. Lightly recruited out of high school, Cross was a pleasant surprise early in the season, scoring in double digits in four of the Huskers' first six games. But he proved inconsistent, finishing with 7.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds. He scored 23 points in the season finale against Indiana in the Big Ten tournament.

Though Cross played the five last season, he would've likely been fighting for playing time at the wing with Nevada transfer Shamiel Stevenson, a 6-foot-6 and 245-pound forward, and 6-foot-5, 240-pound Teddy Allen.

Nebraska signed five players to its 2020 recruiting class last week, including Allen, who was the junior college’s leading scorer, Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, Western Illinois point guard Kobe Webster, Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens and 6-foot-9 Chipola College product Lat Mayen.

Cross is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal following the Huskers' 7-25 season. His departure follows Jervay Green, Dachon Burke, Cam Mack and Easley. 

Nebraska is now only slated to bring back three scholarship players: Yvan Ouedraogo, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Akol Arop. Those three combined for 21.6% of Nebraska’s points last season, 19.3% of its 3-pointers and 32.8% of its rebounds.

NU has 11 players on scholarship, nine of whom are eligible without a waiver. King and McGowens need NCAA approval to play next year.

Nebraska's been plotting for weeks to fill its scholarship limit. The main priority remains 2021 center Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 center is trying to reclassify to the 2020 class to join a roster. Sanogo announced on Tuesday he's down to six schools, including Nebraska, Seton Hall, Auburn, UConn, Maryland and Pittsburgh. 

NU has also offered a scholarship to 6-foot-7 Division-II sharp shooter Trevor Lakes. At the University of Indianapolis, Lakes appeared in 83 games and made 235 of his 577 3-point attempts (40.7%). Nebraska also held a "virtual visit" with 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard El Ellis last week. Ellis scored 14.3 points and 4.5 assists at Tallahassee Community College last season. 

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email