LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg announced on Wednesday the men's basketball program will cease basketball-related activities on Election Day, Nov. 3, to encourage student-athletes to vote. 

"We will encourage our student-athletes to register and use their right to vote so that their voices can be heard," Hoiberg said in a brief statement on Twitter. 

Hoiberg is the first coach at Nebraska to publicly join a growing movement among athletic departments across the country urging the NCAA to take a break from athletic activities in order to embolden student-athletes to participate in the democratic process. A petition being shared on Twitter under the hashtag #AllVoteNoPlay, has been circulating all week online, and been endorsed by LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few and others. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been a prominent proponent of the movement. 

By Nov. 3, Nebraska will be weeks into preparation for the 2020-2021 season, and will likely already have played in an exhibition game, with the season-opener likely days away. 

