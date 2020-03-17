LINCOLN — Jervay Green has entered the transfer portal and is unlikely to return to Nebraska, a source confirmed to The World-Herald.
Green played one season for the Huskers.
Green previously spent two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College, where he scored 23.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He was recruited to Nebraska by Tim Miles, then stayed committed for Fred Hoiberg’s first season.
Before committing to Nebraska, Green had interest from Colorado State, Houston, Ole Miss and TCU. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.
As a junior at NU, Green appeared in 28 games for the Huskers and averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-3 Green started at shooting guard for the first nine games before being suspended for a violation of team rules in mid-December. In his absence, Nebraska nearly upset Indiana on the road, then beat Purdue.
When Green returned, Hoiberg played him sparingly, and by season's end, Green found a spot in the rotation coming off the bench.
Green is the first player from the 2019-2020 roster to leave after a 7-25 season, which ended on a 17-game losing streak. Point guard Cam Mack declared for the NBA Draft last week, and it is unlikely he returns to Lincoln.
As it currently stands, Nebraska is full up with 13 players for 13 scholarship spots, and more attrition could follow. Had Green stayed, he would have likely been battling for playing time at the wing with Nevada-trasnfer Shamiel Stevenson, junior college's leading scorer last season Teddy Allen and Wisconsin-transfer Kobe King, should King get a waiver for immediate eligibility. Nebraska has also been in contact with at least two guards in the transfer portal who could slip into Green's spot.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
