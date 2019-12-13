BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska went blow-for-blow with Indiana on the road Friday night for nearly 45 minutes.
It was not until overtime did the 10-1 Hoosiers break away from the pesky 4-6 Huskers, who despite being a 17-point underdog, gave Assembly Hall a scare.
The final was 96-90 Indiana in Nebraska’s third overtime game of the season.
Dachon Burke scored a team-high 25 points and made made two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of regulation to force overtime. Cam Mack played every second, scoring 15 with 10 assists.
Like the Creighton game, Nebraska fell into a hole early, down 11-2 in the opening minutes forcing Fred Hoiberg to call a timeout.
But unlike the Creighton game, NU responded, with a 12-0 run to take a 14-13 lead, forcing Archie Miller to take a timeout. In that stretch, the Huskers turned turnovers and shot clock violations into layups.
Nebraska packed it in on the defensive end and dared Indiana — a mediocre jump shooting team — to make shots. They didn’t, missing 9 of 10 at one point in the first half.
Meanwhile, Nebraska spaced the Hoosiers way out on the offensive end and found the cutters. Hoiberg knew he had IU from the beginning, calling for a backdoor to Haanif Cheatham on the first play. Cheatham missed that, but eventually shots started falling. NU began 2 of 7 from the floor, but finished made 13 of their next 26 shots.
A 3-pointer from Thorbjarnarson — who scored seven in the opening half — gave the Huskers a 34-31 lead late in the second. Indiana — with a clear size advantage — started posting up the bigs and feeding the block. Nebraska did what it could but IU took a small lead.
A Mack 3-pointer made it 40-39 IU at halftime.
Indiana punched first in the second half, with back to back scores for Trayce Jackson-Davis inside.
But another run — this one 10-2 — gave NU a 49-46 lead after a Mack 3-pointer and a transition layup from Cheatham.
Both teams matched blows well into the second half. Back to back buckets from Cheatham kept IU from extending its 4-point lead. Ouedraogo missed two free throws that could’ve given NU a lead. It was 61-58 at the under eight media timeout instead.
An and-1 for Jackson-Davis, his 12th point of the second half, made it 65-60.
Cheatham countered with a 3-pointer, then missed four straight — two from point blank range — and IU ran off a 6-0 run led by Jackson-Davis to take a 71-63 lead.
Out of a timeout, Thorbjnarson drilled his second 3-pointer, then Burke stole a cross-court pass and dunked to close it to 73-30 with 2:30 left.
The Hoosier lead was four with 1:10 left. Out of a timeout, Mack drove, initiated contact but missed the shot and no foul was called. Rob Phinisee sprinted down the floor for a bucket for 78-72. Two Cheatham free throws got the points back, then Indiana threw the out of bounds pass out of bounds.
Down four, Burke nailed a 3-pointer — with a foul — with 36 seconds left to make it 78-77. He missed the free throw, but Cam Mack scored with 13 seconds left for 80-79.
Burke then hit his 3-pointer with 1 second left and forced five more minutes.
The Huskers made seven of their final eight shots of regulation.
IU took an early lead in overtime — up 88-82 — until Thorbjarnarson nailed his third 3-pointer. Cheatham followed up with his own for a 2-point game with two minutes left.
Jackson-Davis hit two turnarounds and the lead finally ballooned a little too much.
Nebraska plays on Sunday at home against Purdue.
