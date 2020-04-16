A few hours before Fred Hoiberg jumped on a conference call with more than a dozen reporters Thursday, he held a Zoom call with his 2020 recruiting class.
Like most of America, Hoiberg is new to Zoom, the video conferencing application.
“Before all this, I thought Zoom was a dribble handoff,” Hoiberg said.
On that call Thursday, he saw the faces of five players. One in Omaha, one in Indianapolis, another in Wisconsin. All five signed letters of intent the day before and plan to be on campus June 6 to jump-start year two under Hoiberg.
From his home in Lincoln, Hoiberg sensed welcome urgency from each recruit.
“They’re hungry and eager to get to work,” Hoiberg said. “The teams, in my opinion, that give you the best chance to win are the ones that come back at night or come back one hour before practice. And I think we’re gonna have a group that just loves to play the game.”
They could be the group that changes Nebraska basketball. Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen, Kobe King, Kobe Webster and Trey McGowens, the formidable five, all new Huskers, all looking for a second chance to mesh together and win. They’ll combine with three sit-out transfers and four returnees from Nebraska’s 7-25 season.
Hoiberg is particularly fond of this recruiting class because it opens a playbook he couldn't touch last year. In the 2019-20 season, which ended with 17 straight losses, Hoiberg’s hand was forced. He had a small, inexperienced, frantic team that could only play one way: with a point guard, some wings and centers that often couldn't score from more than 5 feet away.
This group of five will change that.
“The thing that I like most about them, obviously, they all have very unique skill sets, and they can do a lot of things on the floor,” Hoiberg said.
McGowens and Webster are the point guards. Hoiberg called McGowens, a transfer from Pitt, “a hell of a player.” Webster has leadership skills that Nebraska just didn’t have last year. And those two can play both guard positions and switch off with 6-foot-8 Dalano Banton, who will play a lot of guard as well.
Last year, Nebraska was so reliant on Cam Mack at the point, when he got injured or suspended, Hoiberg often called his offense “lost.”
“Kobe Webster was a very important signing,” Hoiberg said. "I think he'll play well off those other playmakers, and he's got a shot, he can shoot the ball at a very, very high level."
McGowens will be a sit-out transfer unless he gets a waiver. So will King. Hoiberg said he wasn’t sure how that’ll go this offseason with the coronavirus hanging over every decision the NCAA makes.
Hoiberg lit up when talking about the two wings in the class, Allen and King. Both have power-conference experience, can play multiple positions, back down guards and guard forwards.
NU's wings last year were usually Haanif Cheatham, who was not that big, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who is better as a distributor and sharp-shooter than volume scorer.
Allen led junior college in scoring with more than 31 points per game, and he's bulky enough to guard Big Ten bigs. King led Wisconsin in scoring 10 games into conference play last season and is a long 6-foot-4, with a style of play that fits in the Big Ten.
“He’s got great strength, a great body,” Hoiberg said of King. “ And I like his shooting stroke. I think he can become a very, very reliable 3-point shooter.”
Then there’s Mayen, the quiet, long, game-changer in the class. He’s coming from Chipola College after a short stay there following two years at TCU. He’s 6-foot-9, 240 pounds and the stretch forward Hoiberg’s been looking for.
“I’m in love with everything about the kid,” Hoiberg said. “Another guy that can play multiple positions, I think he’s a true combo forward. Even in times when we can try and go small, we can put him at the five spot because I know he’s going to battle and he’ll be able to space the floor and take bigs away from the rim.”
Last season the Huskers rarely looked like the teams that made Hoiberg revered as a coach. He believes that could change with these new tools.
“I look back at my time in Iowa State, and some of the most successful teams I had were when we had five really skilled players on the floor, and having the ability to compete and rebound from all five spots,” Hoiberg said. “I think you’re going to see that with this team next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.