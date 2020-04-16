Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES THROUGH THIS EVENING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&