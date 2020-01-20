LINCOLN -- Fred Hoiberg’s a trim-the-fat, let’s-get-this-over-with type of coach. He doesn’t doddle, doesn’t waste much time.
So when Yvan Ouedraogo was done speaking with the media on Monday, while cameras waited for Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Hoiberg walked over with a manila envelope covered in notes scribbled in blue pen and overflowing with paper and asked if he could go now.
Everyone nodded. And away Hoiberg went, speaking fairly quickly about traveling to Madison for a Tuesday night matchup against the 11-7 Badgers, a team that does things a bit differently.
A bit slower. Much slower.
“It’s a very unique game plan,” Hoiberg said. “They invert the floor, they post up guards, they run their system, it’s been very successful for them and we got to be prepared to guard anybody at any time.”
When Hoiberg was hired by Nebraska, the main question was if his up-tempo, high-flying offense fit inside a slower Big Ten. And though the Big Ten has sped up in recent years, it still has teams like Wisconsin who pull the average tempo way down and throw speed bump in the road. The Badgers rank 351st out of 353 Division-I basketball teams in adjusted tempo, a measurement of possessions per 40 minutes. They also rank 348th in average offensive possession length.
Nebraska, currently, is the fastest team in the Big Ten. First in the conference in adjusted tempo and offensive possession length.
The Huskers are 25th in the country in possessions per game. Wisconsin is 349th.
The Huskers want to sprint. The Badgers want a Sunday jog.
Yin, meet yang.
“It’s going to be important to impose our will, especially on the road,” Ouedraogo said. “You gotta continue to play fast, with pace, and don’t let them get us playing slowly.”
So far this year, Nebraska’s actually found success against teams that go slow. More than half of NU’s wins, in fact, are over teams in no hurry. The Huskers have played five teams that rank in the bottom 50 of adjusted tempo or offensive possession length. The Huskers are 4-1 in those, the sole loss coming to UC Riverside in the opener. One of those wins was over Purdue.
Wisconsin is just a shade above .500 against quick teams at 4-3. They beat Marquette (36th in adjusted tempo) and Penn State (41st). But they also have three losses to teams in the top 100 of average possession length: New Mexico (15-5 this year), North Carolina State (13-5) and Michigan State (14-4).
Of the six major conferences, this will be the fifth matchup between the slowest and fastest team. So far, fast teams are 1-3, the sole win from West Virginia over TCU earlier this year. Other matchups include Butler over St. John’s, Virginia over North Carolina and Oregon beating Arizona State.
Hoiberg hedged that, with fewer possessions, each one will matter a little more.
“It is important, but it’s going to take getting stops,” Hoiberg said. “They’re so good at getting back, they don’t give you anything easy. They’re as good as, not only any team in the league but any team in the country, making you work for everything you get. They get back in transition, they’re packed in in the paint, they swarm the ball. So we’re going to have to make simple plays.”
Wisconsin allows just 60.2 points per game, third-best in the conference. They do only score 66.5 a game, last in the Big Ten. Nate Reuvers is the 6-foot-11 replacement for Ethan Happ, who led Wisconsin in nearly every category over the past few years. Reuvers scores 14.2 points a game with 5.4 rebounds.
Nebraska remains win less in true road games this season, 0-5. Part of that has been due to slow starts, like falling behind 18 at Northwestern and 25 at Ohio State. The Huskers cut those two leads down to three and 12, but couldn’t get over the hump. Hoiberg after Nebraska's loss to Indiana Saturday they are not talented or deep enough to sustain long droughts and runs from opposing teams.
Starting fast, staying consistent, will especially be important Tuesday, he said.
“I think maybe the crowd, because we’re used to our crowd at PBA, they really involve us in everything and then when we’re on the road when do a mistake or when we have a bucket we have gotten no love,” Ouedraogo said of the slow starts. “I think we’re getting more used to it. We just know we have to be focused at the beginning on the road.”
