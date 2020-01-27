Kobe Bryant

A wreath is placed at a memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, near the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg stood in front of his team in the film room before practice Monday and spoke about heroes.

He talked about Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. Guys he looked up to growing up in Ames, Iowa. Guys he emulated as he shot hoops in the driveway.

“Raise your hand,” Hoiberg asked his team, “if Kobe Bryant was one of the main players you looked up to.”

Fifteen young men — who grew up in a basketball world crafted by Bryant, who heard the news of his death Sunday and remain in a fog — raised their hand.

“It was devastating, man,” senior Haanif Cheatham said. “As soon as I seen that, I called my mom right away and told her I loved her. I told my whole family I love them. Just because you never know.”

Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. The news came to the Nebraska basketball team after weight lifting. Hoiberg said he rushed to his office and turned on as many TVs as he could to different media outlets to see if the initial TMZ report was true.

Outlets confirmed the news on screen in front of Hoiberg. Bryant, at the age of 41, was really gone.

"I think (Michael) Jordan is the greatest of all time. But the closest I saw to him, just because of his mentality, was Kobe," said Hoiberg, who both played and coached against Bryant. "There's larger-than-life figures in this world, and in the basketball world, he certainly was a larger-than-life figure, and you just don't ever think that something like this can happen."

In basketball, maybe more than any other sport, idols become part of a player’s identity.

Kids around the country mimic moves of their heroes, study YouTube clips to impersonate shooting form, choose numbers like Yvan Ouedraogo did with Bryant’s famous No. 24. They grow up and copy fashion choices, like wearing Bryant’s signature wristband pushed up to a forearm, or buy the newest low-top Kobe sneaker. They steal moves, like a turnaround jumper on the baseline, and over the years your basketball persona mirrors your hero.

Which is why the Nebraska basketball program joined the rest of the sports community still coming to grips with the loss of Bryant, a 18-time All-Star and 20-year NBA vet.

Part of Nebraska's collective basketball soul is now lost.

“You get a paper ball, you want to throw it in the trash, you say, ‘Kobe,’" Cheatham said. “It’s something that probably is not gonna feel right for today, next week, couple months. This is just going to feel something that is like, man, he's really gone.”

Hoiberg said practice started off slow Monday. It gradually turned into a productive preparation for Michigan, which comes to Lincoln on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip.

The Wolverines have lost four straight, all by fewer than 10 points. Juwan Howard’s first season at Michigan started 7-0 with a statement win over Gonzaga on Nov. 29. They are 4-8 since and will be without star point guard Zavier Simpson. The Big Ten's assists leader was suspended by Howard on Monday for a violation of team rules.

Nebraska has lost five in a row after a 75-72 thriller at then-No. 24 Rutgers. An 18-2 run late in the second half gave NU a 67-62 lead in the final five minutes. Rutgers ended on a 9-0 run and won on two Geo Baker 3-pointers, one in the final second.

Hoiberg feels good about things on the court. He liked the fight on Saturday. He said the Huskers have to control the paint against Michigan’s 7-foot-1 Jon Teske.

But talk of a game in the wake of tragedy still seems a bit hollow.

“Next thing you know, you watch a film on another team but it's a situation where you're gonna have to try your hardest to get over,” Cheatham said. “I don't know how hard or how easy it is going to be. But it's something that you got to focus on and try to do.”

Photos: Kobe Bryant through the years (1978-2020)

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription