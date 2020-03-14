LINCOLN — During a meeting this week in Indianapolis before the Big Ten tournament, Fred Hoiberg sat across from Kobe Webster and told him he needed a point guard.
Hoiberg laid out the situation. He needed someone who could distribute and score, someone who could presumably take over for Cam Mack, who days later would declare for the NBA draft.
“He just explained he runs a 5-out system, which I think fits my style,” said Webster, a 6-foot graduate transfer. “Everything just lined up.”
Webster left the meeting and put it all together.
He committed to Nebraska on Saturday morning, becoming Nebraska’s first postseason addition and fourth member of the 2020 recruiting class. He joins Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and junior college additions Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Those four will add to a second-season wave of talent with Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker, Nevada transfer Shamiel Stevenson and Western Kentucky transfer Dalano Banton.
Webster is immediately eligible. He scored 17.0 points per game in his last two seasons. He shot 41.7% from the floor this year and 33.3% from 3 with 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
“A playmaker, a scorer, someone that can stretch the floor in a 5-out system,” Webster said, describing his game. “I’ll be able to get downhill and make plays for others more so than I did at Western. I want to show people that. We’ll have shooters and slashers, people cutting to the basket, so I’ll just be able to make plays for them.”
Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih was the first coach to get in contact with Webster when he entered the transfer portal this spring. Webster is on spring break now, which is why he was able to meet with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih this week.
The product of Indianapolis said he was lightly recruited out of high school, with mostly offers from the Ivy League. He ended up at Western Illinois, and made the Summit League all-newcomer team as a freshman.
Growing up surrounded by Indiana and Purdue fans, Webster is excited to get his feet wet in the Big Ten. He opened this season with 18 points at Indiana in a loss.
“It’ll definitely be exciting to be able to play sort of close to home a few times a year and have that support,” Webster said. “That’s the dream growing up.”
With Webster committed, Nebraska is technically one over the scholarship limit. Though Mack has declared for the NBA draft and will keep his eligibility, sources have said it is unlikely he returns to Lincoln. The plan for next season was to have both Mack and the 6-8 Banton on the floor and switch off initiating the offense.
It appears Webster will fill part of that role instead.
“It was an opportunity that I just can’t pass up,” Webster said.
From Western Illinois? Really? UNO is 9-1 against WIU in their last 10 matchups. Swept the season series the last four years. Nothing in the juco ranks? OK. I’ll defer to the coaches. I assume they saw what they needed in this kid, and that he can play in the Big Ten. Hope he works out as well as Cheatham has. Can’t imagine he has the maturity issues that Mack does.
