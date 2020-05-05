...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Husker target Adama Sanogo commits to UConn, leaves Huskers with one open scholarship
Nebraska target Adama Sanogo committed to UConn on Tuesday morning, leaving NU with an open scholarship spot for the 2020-21 roster.
Sanogo will officially reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class. The Huskers had been a favorite to land the 6-foot-9 center from the New York City area, but Sanogo chose to stay closer to home at UConn.
In the last few weeks, Nebraska has been focused on adding a big man to the roster, with Sanogo as the main priority. Now the options for Nebraska to do that before next season are slim.
Jeff Otchere, a 6-foot-11 transfer whom NU contacted through the transfer portal, signed with Texas-Rio Grande Valley last week. The rest of the transfers NU had been in contact with have signed elsewhere as well.
It is likely Nebraska does not sign a freshman to the 2020 class, and keeps that scholarship open for adding a potential transfer this summer.
Even without Sanogo, Nebraska is adding a wealth of size to its roster next season, including 6-foot-9 forward Lat Mayen, 6-foot-8 Dalano Banton, 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker, 6-foot-6 Shamiel Stevenson and 6-foot-5 Teddy Allen. NU will also return 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo, who set a freshman record for rebounds in a season last year.
Recent history suggests teams do not need to have a dominant, or even productive, center in order to win in college basketball anymore. All you need is a team of rebound-conscious wings and guards. And that’s Nebraska’s gamble.
2019-20
Haanif Cheatham, 13.1 ppg, 46.5% shooting from the field
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
