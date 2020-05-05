Nebraska target Adama Sanogo committed to UConn on Tuesday morning, leaving NU with an open scholarship spot for the 2020-21 roster.

Sanogo will officially reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class. The Huskers had been a favorite to land the 6-foot-9 center from the New York City area, but Sanogo chose to stay closer to home at UConn.

In the last few weeks, Nebraska has been focused on adding a big man to the roster, with Sanogo as the main priority. Now the options for Nebraska to do that before next season are  slim.

Jeff Otchere, a 6-foot-11 transfer whom NU contacted through the transfer portal, signed with Texas-Rio Grande Valley last week. The rest of the transfers NU had been in contact with have signed elsewhere as well.

It is likely Nebraska does not sign a freshman to the 2020 class, and keeps that scholarship open for adding a potential transfer this summer.

Even without Sanogo, Nebraska is adding a wealth of size to its roster next season, including 6-foot-9 forward Lat Mayen, 6-foot-8 Dalano Banton, 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker, 6-foot-6 Shamiel Stevenson and 6-foot-5 Teddy Allen. NU will also return 6-foot-9 Yvan Ouedraogo, who set a freshman record for rebounds in a season last year.

Sign up for a World-Herald subscription and get full access to Husker coverage for less than $5 per month

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email