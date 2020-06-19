Kobe King

Kobe King left Wisconsin midway through last season and signed with the Huskers, but he won't be enrolling at Nebraska.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisconsin transfer Kobe King will not move to Lincoln to join the Nebraska basketball team, Fred Hoiberg said in a statement released Friday.

King, who signed his letter of intent this spring, is currently home in Wisconsin. He did not join the team for voluntary workouts this month. A source told The World-Herald last week that was because he was waiting to be cleared academically. Nebraska was confident King would be on campus this summer.

But Hoiberg said King will not join the roster for personal reasons.

"We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Hoiberg said.

King left Wisconsin in the middle of last season, citing issues with the way coach Greg Gard ran the program. As a sophomore, King averaged 10 points per game with 2.8 rebounds. He was the Badgers' second-leading scorer before he left the program.

"He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim," Hoiberg said when King signed in April. "Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions. He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game."

King would have needed a waiver to be immediately eligible, but Nebraska planned to apply for that waiver and felt confident in King's case.

With King’s departure, Nebraska now has an open scholarship spot. The Huskers have 10 eligible scholarship players for next season.

King was expected to fill a void at the two-guard and wing. Husker guards now include 6-foot graduate transfer Kobe Webster, 6-5 wing Teddy Allen, 6-6 wing Shamiel Stevenson, 6-6 Akol Arop and 6-6 Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Dalano Banton, the 6-8 transfer from Western Kentucky, will play point guard and wing.

Nebraska plans to apply for a waiver to have Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens, a 6-4 guard, immediately eligible.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

