CAYMAN ISLANDS -- George Mason made seven 3-pointers in the second half and shot Nebraska out of the winners bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic, beating the Huskers 85-66 on Tuesday.

Jamal Hartwell scored 23 for the Patriots, making 5 of 10 from deep. Nebraska struggled to find a consistent scorer, getting 13 from Haanif Cheatham, 11 from Kevin Cross and 14 from Dachon Burke. Burke scored all but two of his points in the first five minutes of the game.

After falling behind by 15 in the second half, Nebraska pulled within six at 57-51. But Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed a free throw and George Mason pulled away on a 28-15 run to finish the game.

“Well we had an opportunity to see how we’d respond after a really good win last night, and we didn’t respond well,” head coach Fred Hoiberg told Husker Sports Network postgame.

George Mason made 49% of their shots and made 11 3-pointers, which counteracted 19 turnovers.

Nebraska hit 10 3-pointers on the night and turned the ball over 18 times, but NU was out-rebounded for the sixth straight game, this time 49-26. George Mason collected 15 offensive rebounds which turned into 17 second chance points.

“We gotta find a way to make contact and hit, make first contact so we can get it off the glass,” Hoiberg said. “When we do that, we’re a really good team. When we don’t, we’re very average.”

The loss means NU will play in the third place game against South Florida at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Games are streamed exclusively on FloHoops.com.

Burke played savior early, making four of his first five shots and scoring Nebraska’s opening 12 points. After an NBA 3-pointer from Buke and a steal and score from Matej Kavas, NU tied it at 14.

After a brief lead at 16-14, George Mason rattled off 10 straight points behind Jamal Hartwell and Javon Greene. NU’s guards could not keep up with the speeders and fell behind 37-27 by halftime.

The Patriots came out and extended the lead to 15 after two Jordan Miller 3-pointers. Eight points from Kevin Cross, including two 3-pointers, cut that down to six with 15 minutes left.

Cross matched haymakers with Hartwell for about five minutes. Hartwell hit two 3s in Burke’s face on back-to-back possessions to push it to 11-points, then Cross countered with this third 3-pointer of the half. He ended the game with 11 points, all in the second half.

A score and foul by Thorbjarnarson cut the deficit to six at 57-51 with 11 minutes left.

George Mason hit two 3s in a row, and pulled away.

The Patriots, now 7-1 on the year, shot above 60% in the second half, which Hoiberg tipped his cap to. But Nebraska couldn’t dig deep enough to find a way to get a stop to slow the bleeding, and didn’t follow the game plan.

“Closing out to their shooters when they got hot, and letting the guys that are left handed drive left, and again that’s what we talk about, in a short prep like this when you don’t have a chance to get in the gym and go through their stuff, we went over it in a parking lot today outside the hotel,” Hoiberg said. “Gotta find a way to carry that over onto the floor.”

Nebraska is now 3-3 on the year, as is South Florida. They beat Loyla Chicago in the opening round 66-55, but lost to New Mexico State by 20.

“Tonight we get an opportunity to see how we respond after a tough loss,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to have to come out with great energy.”

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer.

