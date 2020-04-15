Nebraska officially signed five transfers Wednesday, the first day of the signing period, essentially completing a total roster overhaul for Fred Hoiberg’s second season.
Letters of intent were completed for Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster, Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens and junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Those five players, combined with Nebraska’s three sit-out transfers from last year, total 397 previous Division I game appearances, 194 starts, more than 8,500 minutes played, three NCAA tournament trips and 3,331 points.
“We are excited to bring in this five-man class that brings size, length, athleticism, scoring ability and experience,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “We feel as if we addressed our needs with this group and certainly elevated our program.
"This is a hard-working group that will bring energy and toughness every time they step out on the floor. When you add this class with the players who have had a year in our system, it will allow us to play a style which we think can be successful in the Big Ten.”
The class was primarily put together by assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih. In two offseasons, he’s now helped sign 15 players, eight of whom were transfers from a Division I school.
Nebraska still has one open scholarship for next season.
A large portion of the incoming production comes from Webster, a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard from Western Illinois. He was a three-year starter at the Summit League school, and met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih in his hometown of Indianapolis before the Big Ten tournament. There, Hoiberg asked Webster to be Nebraska’s next point guard. Webster said he couldn’t pass that up, and committed a few days later.
"We are excited to add Kobe Webster to our program,” Hoiberg said. "He brings elite leadership skills and showed that he can run a team."
Webster is immediately eligible to play for his senior year. He averaged 17 points per game in each of his last two seasons. He shot 41.3% from 3 as a junior and is a career 42.5% shooter from the floor. Webster put up 40 against UNO last season, making 15 of 24 shots and five 3-pointers.
“He fits very well in our system because of his perimeter shooting and his ability to play both guard positions," Hoiberg said. "He's also an excellent student who graduated in three years."
Webster is one of two point guards in the 2020 class. McGowens is the other.
In two years at Pitt, he started 64 of 66 games and was the third-leading scorer last season as a sophomore. But Pitt's system was too slow for him, he told The World-Herald. The Panthers ranked 308th in tempo last year and 299th in average offensive possession length.
So he entered the transfer portal and was contacted immediately by Abdelmassih, who previously recruited him to St. John’s. A FaceTime call with Hoiberg was all it took to convince him to come to Lincoln.
“Trey was a two-year starter in the ACC who understands what it takes to compete and flourish at this level,” Hoiberg said. “Offensively, he has the ability to score from a variety of spots and has the court vision to handle either backcourt spot in our system. He is a dynamic player who uses his athleticism to make an impact on both ends of the court."
Last season, McGowens shot 36% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 72% from the line. He scored 33 points in a win over Louisville as a freshman, then scored 30 a few days later. He said Nebraska recruited him to play point guard.
He has two years of eligibility and wants to play right away, but he’ll have to apply for a waiver to do so. Still, Hoiberg said "Trey is a high-character kid who will make an immediate impact to our program."
Allen took a long journey to Nebraska. He went to high school at Boys Town, then spent one year at West Virginia, one sit-out year at Wichita State, one year in junior college, and now he's signed with the Huskers.
"Teddy is a tremendous addition to our roster," Hoiberg said. "He is a big, physical wing who rebounds his position very well. Offensively, he is an efficient player who possesses an elite ability to score the basketball in a variety of ways.”
In his one season at Western Nebraska Community College, Allen led all junior college scoring with 31.4 points per game. He shot 51% from the floor, 37% from 3 and 88% from the free throw line. Allen was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska in 2017. As a freshman at West Virginia, Allen played sparingly but scored 22 in a win over Kansas State.
“Teddy brings high-major college experience and NCAA tournament experience during his time at West Virginia," Hoiberg said. "His ability to play multiple positions in our lineup will give us an opportunity to take advantage of his unique and versatile skill set."
King, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, played three seasons at Wisconsin. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games during the 2019-20 season. King left Wisconsin in the middle of the season and committed to Nebraska in February. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and have two seasons of eligibility.
“Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions. He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference,” Hoiberg said. "He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim.”
King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season until he left the program in late January, citing issues with the way coach Greg Gard ran the program. He told the Wisconsin State Journal he left because he felt like a “servant” at Wisconsin.
King shot 45.9% from the floor this season and 25.0% from 3. He scored 24 against Indiana, 18 at Rutgers and 21 against Illinois. He was scoreless in 27 minutes in a loss at Purdue in his final game as a Badger.
“Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game,” Hoiberg said. “We are confident that he will thrive in our system."
The final piece is Mayen, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing who spent two injury-filled years at TCU before heading to Chipola College. At the junior college level, Mayen scored 11.8 points with 8.4 rebounds, shooting 46% from the floor, 38% from 3 and 81% from the free-throw line in 28 games. He has two years of eligibility.
"We are pleased to welcome Lat to Husker basketball," Hoiberg said. "He is a high-motor player who provides us with an immediate presence on the glass.”
Mayen will be the tallest player on the roster with Yvan Ouedraogo, who is also 6-foot-9. But Mayen is much longer and more versatile than Ouedraogo.
“His skill set is tailor-made for how we want to play, as he is a 6-foot-9 forward who can crash the glass and spread the floor with his aability to hit 3-point shots,” Hoiberg said. “He plays extremely hard and his experience will help our younger players."
