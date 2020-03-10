Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral won three Class C-1 boys state basketball titles at Wahoo Neumann, finishing with 1,286 points and 267 steals.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral have been added to the Nebraska basketball roster in advance of the Big Ten tournament, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Tuesday.

Both players will accompany the team to the conference tournament and will be available for Wednesday’s first-round game against Indiana.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Vedral, who served as Nebraska’s backup quarterback in 2019, starred at Wahoo Neumann, helping the Cavaliers to three Class C-1 state titles — the third largest of Nebraska's six classes — and a 98-16 record. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder scored 1,286 points and had 267 steals in his career.

Banks, 6-7, 300 pounds, averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at Westbury Christian (Texas). He did not play basketball his senior season, enrolling early at NU.

Nebraska will have seven scholarship players available to play in the tournament for the second straight season.

Photos: Noah Vedral through the years

1 of 49

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started