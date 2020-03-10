Husker football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral have been added to the Nebraska basketball roster in advance of the Big Ten tournament, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Tuesday.
Both players will accompany the team to the conference tournament and will be available for Wednesday’s first-round game against Indiana.
Vedral, who served as Nebraska’s backup quarterback in 2019, starred at Wahoo Neumann, helping the Cavaliers to three Class C-1 state titles — the third largest of Nebraska's six classes — and a 98-16 record. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder scored 1,286 points and had 267 steals in his career.
Banks, 6-7, 300 pounds, averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at Westbury Christian (Texas). He did not play basketball his senior season, enrolling early at NU.
Nebraska will have seven scholarship players available to play in the tournament for the second straight season.
This is awesome!
What a fine mess! 7 scholarship players two years in a row. There is some catching up to do. It takes a brave man to sign up for this job. But then the pay is so good, who wouldn't?
