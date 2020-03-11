Fred Hoiberg

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg left in the final minutes of NU's Big Ten tournament loss to Indiana with apparent illness. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was taken a local Indianapolis hospital emergency room Wednesday night after leaving the Husker bench minutes before the end of a 89-64 loss to Indiana at the Big Ten Tournament. 

After the game ended — with Hoiberg assistant and former NU head coach Doc Sadler in charge — the Huskers then did not conduct a postgame press conference and remained quarantined in their locker room, as Hoiberg, who was described as being sick by the Big Ten Network announcing crew, was not available for comment. Around midnight in Indianapolis, the team, having finished a 7-25 season, was allowed to slowly leave the locker room, board a bus, and leave the arena, according to arena security.

During the game, BTN cameras captured Hoiberg visibly exhausted on the sidelines, his head in his hands, as another assistant, Armon Gates, appeared to rub hand sanitizer on his hands.

Security officials on hand at Bankers Life Fieldhouse blocked off a hallway for a "sick coach," according to The World-Herald. Later that hallway was cleared as Husker players walked to their locker room.

According to a NU source, the Husker hoops team is now quarantined in a Bankers Life Fieldhouse locker room. Two of the team members, Noah Vedral and Brant Banks, play for the Husker football team and just joined the basketball squad this week.

Concerns about evident signs of illness — of any kind — are heightened due to a potential outbreak of the coronavirus. The coronavirus has prompted many leagues to hold their conference tournaments without fans — starting tomorrow — and suspended the NBA season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Word of Hoiberg's illness, plus video of him struggling on the sidelines, went viral on Twitter Wednesday night.

Photos: Fred Hoiberg through the years

1 of 18

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started