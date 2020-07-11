As the Nebraska men’s basketball team moved back to Lincoln, America took to the streets.
It was a little more than a week after the killing of George Floyd, and protests across the country — including in Omaha — continued to roll. The weekend of June 5, 11 Husker basketball players moved into apartments to quarantine while the news dominated social media.
Their coaches could sense the team was in a fog.
“I think the confusion with them was, ‘How can we make an impact?’” assistant Matt Abdelmassih said.
So coach Fred Hoiberg reached out to John Goodwin, executive director of the Malone Center, which is dedicated to advancing civil rights and racial equality in Lincoln. Hoiberg met with Goodwin for coffee, then invited him and his wife, Chassidy — the only black female police officer in Lincoln — to speak to the team.
Afterward, Goodwin said, multiple players asked how they could donate time to the center. Now the men’s basketball program and the Malone Center plan to partner up for future community service opportunities. When coronavirus restrictions are loosened, players plan to start serving as mentors to youth at the center.
“It’s kind of working hand in hand together,” Goodwin said. “We’re both helping each other in regards to our kids looking up to them, and for the Nebraska team to be role models to our kids.”
The move is another example of the men’s basketball team establishing itself as the face of social justice in Nebraska athletics, a trend more than a decade old.
In 2008, before an NIT game at Mississippi, then-coach Doc Sadler had the bus stop in Memphis so the team could see the hotel where Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed.
In 2018, after a UNL student expressed white supremacist views publicly, the basketball team briefly considered boycotting its next game, but instead created the “Hate Will Never Win” campaign, and student-athletes continue to wear shirts with that slogan. Then-coach Tim Miles also attended a rally outside the student union protesting that student’s views.
More recently, Hoiberg was one of the first Division I basketball coaches to release a statement condemning Floyd’s death and promising to help lead his predominantly black team through difficult times. In June, the team released a video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We have all been touched by the recent events that have inspired so many,” graduate transfer Kobe Webster says in the video. “In order for the inspiration to mean something, there has to be strong action.”
Hoiberg hopes partnering with the Malone Center can be a small part of that action.
“When you look at our team, we have a lot of players that have had things happen to them in life as far as injustices,” Hoiberg said. “I do want our players to be able to speak up and use their platform to hopefully make positive change. I think we’re at a critical time in our lives to hopefully be able to start seeing change. We have to.”
The Malone Center has been a fixture in Lincoln since 1955, starting out as the Urban League. In 1980, the new building was opened and the community center was born. Programs include preschool, after-school care, leadership programs for teenagers, informational meetings between young black men and police officers, free legal aid and youth sports teams.
The partnership with the basketball program is young — and could evolve into more. But the plan for now starts with the team coming to the community center for talks and to play with the kids and teenagers.
Hoiberg hopes it gives his players an outlet. A way to become mentors like the ones they had growing up, or mentors they wish they had.
Goodwin said he’s honored to have such a public show of support from the Huskers and is eager to get players face to face with his teens.
“What the basketball team brings to our youth is hope,” Goodwin said. “Because they see someone else who is not their relative who they are able to talk to — physically talk to them — and touch them and then go watch them on TV as they go play Michigan State and Michigan and be like, ‘Man, that’s who was talking to me. If they can do it, so can I.’ You give them hope.”
