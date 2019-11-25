...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE SNOW, AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
Husker basketball defeats Washington State to win first matchup at Cayman Islands Classic
CAYMAN ISLANDS — A 14-point second half effort from junior Jervay Green pushed Nebraska over Washington State 82-71 in the Cayman Islands on Monday night.
Green finished with 15 points, making 5 of 9 shots. Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 19. Dachon Burke added 14 points, Cam Mack had 10 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Kevin Cross finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
After a slow first half, NU turned up the pace and shot over 50% from the floor in the second half for NU’s third straight win. In a span of 10 minutes, the Huskers made 11 of 12 shots to bolster a lead as large as 16 points.
The Huskers now move into the winners side of the bracket and will play George Mason on Tuesday night.
Washington State turned seven offensive rebounds into 14 second chance points in the first half and led 37-34 at the break.
Nebraska jumped out to a 20-14 lead after a Dachon Burke 3-pointer. The Huskers made three 3s in the first five minutes, then only one in the final 15. NU struggled to get out in transition, where they thrive, and instead settled for an abnormal number of shots from 10 to 15 feet. Fred Hoiberg’s team continued its struggles from the free-throw line, making 2 of 7 in the first half.
Yvan Ouedraogo had a chance to give the Huskers a four-point lead midway through the first, but missed two free throws, and Washington State took advantage, running off a 12-2 run to take a 35-27 lead.
Washington State guard CJ Elleby scored eight of Washington State’s first 10 points.
Kevin Cross banked in a leaner in the lane to cut the lead down to three by halftime.
After just two points in the first half, Green came out firing in the second, banking in a 3-pointer to give NU a 41-40 lead at the 16 minute mark. He scored eight points in the opening five minutes and led NU on a 12-2 run to open the half, with steals and rebounds turning into points on the other end.
After the third steal of the half, Green threw ahead to Cheatham, who scored, put NU up 48-42 and forced Kyle Smith to call a timeout.
Nebraska made five of their first six shots to start the half, and made seven of eight free throws. Washington State settled for bad, guarded 3-pointers which Nebraska actually rebounded in the second half and turned into quick sets on the other end.
Green’s 12th and 13th points of the half came on a scoop in the middle of the lane, giving NU a 65-53 lead with less than 10 minutes left.
Nebraska made 10 of 11 shots in the span of 10 minutes, which led to a 75-62 lead after a Cross and-1.
Washington State cut it down to 10 points after putting on a late, full-court press.
The Huskers made free throws to finish off the win.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team
Akol Arop
Dalano Banton
Dachon Burke
Haanif Cheatham
Kevin Cross
Samari Curtis
Charlie Easley
Jervay Green
Matej Kavas
Cam Mack
Yvan Ouedraogo
Jace Piatkowski
Bret Porter
Shamiel Stevenson
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Derrick Walker
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.