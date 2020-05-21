Nebraska added walk-on Chris McGraw to the roster this week, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. He appears on Nebraska's online basketball roster and is listed as a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard.

He joins Brett Porter and Jace Piatkowski as walk-ons. Those two redshirted last season.

McGraw is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and played at Bishop Watterson High school, but transferred to Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia for his senior year. There he played with Trey McGowens, who is now a Husker after transferring from Pittsburgh.

After high school, McGraw walked on at Ohio, where he appeared in four games and recorded six minutes and no points. He then transferred to Division-II program Otterbein, a private school in Ohio, but didn’t record any minutes due to an injury.

McGraw is the eighth player added to the roster for next season, joining six scholarship transfers and one freshman in the 2020 class. He replaces walk-on Charlie Easley, who left the program for a scholarship at South Dakota State this offseason.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

