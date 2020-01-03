LINCOLN -- Matej Kavas -- scoreless and sick of the bullying -- grabbed Myles Johnson around the shoulders and pulled the 6-foot-10 behemoth backwards.
Refs immediately called the intentional foul to the dismay of some inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, filled with a Friday night crowd. Kavas glared at the refs, then at Johnson as he missed both free throws. The sophomore Scarlet Knight exacted his revenge almost immediately, taking an inbounds pass and skying over freshman Kevin Cross for a vicious dunk, pulling the rim toward earth and flicking the wimpy net with ease.
Johnson snarled on his way down the court, Rutgers up 20.
Welcome to the Big Ten, boys. Men play here.
“The league is a monster,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said, and his team snuck out of the shadows and haunted NU Friday, winning 79-62 in a punishing 40 minutes.
Nebraska was out-manned, out-muscled and out-rebounded 48-31. Johnson finished with 18 points with 14 rebounds in the largest road Big Ten win in school history. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) attacked the scarlet paint, scoring 52 of its 79 points in there and shooting 54% from the floor. And all this was without standout Geo Baker, who was ruled out before the game with an injured thumb. Caleb McConnell filled in, making all eight of his shots with 20 points.
“It's the most physical team that we’ve played to this point, and we talked a lot about that leading into this one, you know, how important it was to try to keep them out of the paint as much as possible,” Hoiberg said. “They got in their way too often, obviously,”
Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) didn’t have enough in the tank to battle inside and took the fight beyond the perimeter, but had its second-worst shooting performance of the year, making 31% of shots and hitting just 8 of 31 3-pointers. Cam Mack, who spent part of the game in the locker room with an apparent head injury, scored 11 with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 16.
The other three starters -- Dachon Burke, Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson -- shot a combined 6 of 24.
“I mean Indiana was physical. We played them to the wire. (Tonight) we’re not hitting shots,” Mack said. “It’s just tough to win.”
Nebraska forced the first timeout with a 10-8 lead after a pair of 3s from Mack and Thorbjarnarson. A Cheatham 3-pointer gave NU a 5-point lead, but the Huskers then missed 16 of its final 19 shots of the half, including 12 in a row, the second-to-last one bouncing off the side of the backboard on a corner 3-pointer by Dachon Burke.
Rutgers took advantage and rattled off an 18-1 run, finding holes in NU’s zone, attacking the rim and feeding the 6-foot-10 Johnson, who had 10 points and 8 rebounds by half. NU hung on until Mack tried to tip a ball over Akwasi Yeboah’s head at the 4-minute mark, but clocked foreheads with Yeboah instead, the two clicking off each other onto the hardwood. Refs stopped play. Mack was on the ground for about a minute.
“I couldn’t see, it was hard,” Mack said. “I just wanted to breathe.”
He walked straight to the locker room with NU down 30-24. Rutgers out-scored Nebraska 11-4 the rest of the half in an ugly final few minutes and led 41-28.
Mack took some pills with a cup of water on the bench at halftime, then started the second half. The Huskers didn’t make up much ground, missing six of their first seven shots including two 3-pointers that didn’t even graze the rim.
Nebraska’s made just 15 3-pointers in the last two games, the fewest two-game total since 15 in the Georgia Tech and Creighton games. The 31% night was the lowest shooting percentage since the home opener against UC Riverside.
Wasn’t an effort thing, Hoiberg said. Wasn’t a shot selection thing, players said.
Only so much you can do, they said, when the ball doesn’t go in.
“It was just one of those nights,” Cheatham said. “The shots that we weren’t hitting messed us up on the offensive flow and the defensive ends.”
After Johnson’s dunk put Rutgers up 20 in the second half, Kavas threw up a 3-pointer from the corner. It bounced hard off the rim and jumped over the backboard, Nebraska’s 16th missed 3-pointer of the night.
Pinnacle Bank Arena cleared out as Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night” blared, the pop star singing of better ways to spend the end of a work week, somewhere far away from Big Ten monsters.
