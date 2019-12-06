Samari Curtis

Samari Curtis intends to transfer after one semester at Nebraska.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Freshman guard Samari Curtis is transferring from Nebraska, Fred Hoiberg announced Friday.

Curtis appeared in all eight games this season, averaging 6.0 minutes, 1.8 points and 0.9 rebounds. 

“I have enjoyed coaching him, and we will support him as he finishes the fall semester and begins looking at other schools," Hoiberg said in a press release. "We wish Samari the best in the future.”

Curtis committed to Nebraska in May. He was named Mr. Basketball in Ohio after averaging 34 points during his senior season. 

Curtis's departure leaves Nebraska with nine eligible scholarship players for the rest of this season.

