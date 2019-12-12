LINCOLN — New job, same tight schedule for Fred Hoiberg.
Nebraska will start Big Ten play this weekend by flying to Bloomington, Indiana, on Thursday to play the 9-1 Hoosiers on Friday night. They’ll then fly back that night for a walk-through in Lincoln Saturday afternoon to prepare for a 1 p.m. tip against 6-3 Purdue on Sunday.
So ready or not, here come two conference games in 60 hours for the 4-5 Huskers.
“It’s tough, especially the teams that we’re playing," Hoiberg said. "You look at Purdue, they haven’t played in a week. I guess it’s pretty similar to what I’ve been doing the last three-and-a-half years in the NBA with the short turnaround.”
Teams in the NBA regularly play on back-to-back nights in different cities, so Hoiberg is familiar with the routine. Because of that, Hoiberg will deploy basically the same schedule he did with the Bulls, the only difference being an actual walk-through Saturday.
“We're gonna have to have a good mental day to prepare for that game on Sunday, but you know for us right now, it's all about going out with the right mindset, taking one game at a time and hopefully going and playing well,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska is coming off a 95-76 loss at Creighton last Saturday. Hoiberg said postgame that a lot of the mistakes NU made in the first half — which led to a 40-9 hole — were correctable. Those corrections have been made in lengthy film sessions and a couple long, competitive practices, Hoiberg said.
“They have the ability to put things behind them, whether it's a win or a loss, to come back in here with the workman's-like approach,” Hoiberg said. “I wish I could tell you how that carries over. I've been a part of this at all levels now for a long time and you could have the greatest practice, shoot-around you could possibly have and it doesn't carry over to the game."
Indiana is 9-1 on the year, the sole loss coming last Saturday at Wisconsin. But the Hoosiers are a much different team than the one NU beat in Assembly Hall last season, especially in the frontcourt. Joey Brunk is a 6-foot-11 junior. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a 6-foot-9, 245-pound freshman causing problems. And Justin Smith is a 6-foot-7 scorer with 13.2 points per game.
The Hoosiers are second in the country in drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line, run the 28th most-efficient offense and block 14.7% of opponents shots.
“Again, physicality, we have to have that in our game if we want to have a chance to win,” Hoiberg said. “It’s going to be every time we step on the floor we have to have great concentration and great intensity and great energy if we want to have a chance to win games. For us, again, it’s all about making corrections, its all about growing throughout this process and hopefully we start with that tomorrow.”
Hoiberg also confirmed at practice that freshman walk-ons Jace Piatkowski and Brett Porter will redshirt this year. Freshman walk-on Charlie Easley has played in the final minutes of games for NU this season.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
