Things have been relatively quiet in the Nebraska basketball world since a chaotic ending to the season three weeks ago.
That silence was broken Wednesday morning with a brief statement released on Twitter by Fred Hoiberg.
"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long-term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging time," the statement read. "I appreciated the constant effort our guys displayed. Most importantly, I feel that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident and excited for the direction we are heading."
Hoiberg was hired almost exactly one year ago. In his first season back in college basketball, the Huskers finished on a 17-game losing streak and 7-25 on the year, the worst record since 1945. Hoiberg said despite those struggles, he appreciated the "unwavering fan support" and is excited to see a full Pinnacle Bank Arena next year.
NU is currently in the process of rebuilding its roster. Guards Jervay Green and Dachon Burke have entered the transfer portal, and Cam Mack declared for the NBA draft. All three are not expected to return, so Nebraska has hit the transfer portal hard. It still has at least two open scholarships to fill. Next season's roster could see as many as nine new eligible players.
"Although this time of year is a critical period for recruiting, we are all facing real life challenges that require focus," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I share my appreciation to all the first responders, health care workers and all who are trying to end this terrible pandemic."
Hoiberg's statement came less than 24 hours after Scott Frost urged Husker fans to heed CDC recommendations to stay inside during the pandemic.
"We are in this together, and I feel confident that we will get through these challenging times," Hoiberg said.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.