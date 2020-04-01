Fred Hoiberg

Fred Hoiberg's first season ended with one of the worst records in pgoram history, but he's still confident that positive steps were taken for long-term success.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Things have been relatively quiet in the Nebraska basketball world since a chaotic ending to the season three weeks ago. 

That silence was broken Wednesday morning with a brief statement released on Twitter by Fred Hoiberg. 

"When I was hired, I spoke about a program built for long-term success. I knew that the first year would be a challenging time," the statement read. "I appreciated the constant effort our guys displayed. Most importantly, I feel that as a program we laid the foundation of who we want to be. I am confident and excited for the direction we are heading."  

Hoiberg was hired almost exactly one year ago. In his first season back in college basketball, the Huskers finished on a 17-game losing streak and 7-25 on the year, the worst record since 1945. Hoiberg said despite those struggles, he appreciated the "unwavering fan support" and is excited to see a full Pinnacle Bank Arena next year. 

NU is currently in the process of rebuilding its roster. Guards Jervay Green and Dachon Burke have entered the transfer portal, and Cam Mack declared for the NBA draft. All three are not expected to return, so Nebraska has hit the transfer portal hard. It still has at least two open scholarships to fill. Next season's roster could see as many as nine new eligible players. 

"Although this time of year is a critical period for recruiting, we are all facing real life challenges that require focus," Hoiberg said in the statement. "I share my appreciation to all the first responders, health care workers and all who are trying to end this terrible pandemic." 

Hoiberg's statement came less than 24 hours after Scott Frost urged Husker fans to heed CDC recommendations to stay inside during the pandemic. 

"We are in this together, and I feel confident that we will get through these challenging times," Hoiberg said. 

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email