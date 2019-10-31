...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.4 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
Tim Miles was fired by Nebraska in March after seven seasons coaching the Huskers.
March 15, 2013: Tim Miles' first season as Nebraska's head coach comes to an end with a loss to No. 10 Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers finished that season with a 15-18 overall record.
March 9, 2014: Nebraska upsets No. 9 Wisconsin in front of a raucous crowd on what Tim Miles dubbed "no-sit Sunday." That win completed a 15-1 home record in Pinnacle Bank Arena's first season and capped a stretch of eight wins in NU's final games to propel the Huskers into the NCAA tournament.
April 4, 2014: Tim Miles wins the Jim Phelan Award as national coach of the year after leading Nebraska to a winning record overall and in conference, the first time that happened since the 1998-99 season.
Nov. 16, 2014: Nebraska opens the 2014-15 season ranked No. 21 in the country, the first time the Huskers cracked the Top 25 in 20 years. But NU would drop out of the rankings after losing the fourth game of the season.
March 11, 2015: Tim Miles completes a disappointing third season at Nebraska with a loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. NU finished the year with a 13-18 overall record and on a nine-game losing streak.
Aug. 4, 2016: Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tells The World-Herald that he decided not to offer Tim Miles a one-year extension on his contract that would've kept the length at an industry-standard five years.
Feb. 22, 2017: Amidst growing uncertainty about his future at Nebraska, Tim Miles says during a press conference: “I want to be forceful that I want to be the coach here. I believe Shawn (Eichorst) wants me to be the coach here. I believe Marc (Boehm) does.”
March 8, 2017: Nebraska's fifth season under Tim Miles ends with an overtime loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers finish 12-19 overall, their third consecutive year with a losing record, but Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tweeted immediately after the game that Miles would return for another season.
Sept.-Oct. 2017: Tim Miles gets a new boss after Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst was fired on Sept. 21. “This doesn’t affect us on the court," Miles said at the time. "We have in place what we have, and we’re in a position to elevate our program.” Bill Moos was hired about a month later, someone Miles expected could "help us all get better."
Oct. 19, 2017: Expectations were low for Tim Miles and the Huskers in 2017 as they were picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. "I think we’re going to outperform that," Miles said. "I would expect we do."
Dec. 16, 2017: Nebraska nearly had one of its biggest upset of the Tim Miles era when it led No. 13 Kansas with under a minute to play. Then a 3-pointer by the Jayhawks with 23 seconds left sealed the win, leaving the Huskers 7-5. “They make one more play than we do," Miles said. "That hurts.”
Feb. 25, 2018: Nebraska caught fire in the Big Ten portion of the 2017-18 season. The Huskers capped it off with a win over Penn State to finish the regular season 22-9 with a school-record 13 conference wins.
March 2, 2018: Despite the strong regular season, Nebraska was still on the NCAA tournament bubble entering the Big Ten tournament. A 19-point loss to Michigan in the opening game sunk the Huskers' postseason hopes, and two days later, they were left out of March Madness.
April 17, 2018: Despite the disappointing end to the season, there was still enough optimism surrounding Tim Miles' program that A.D. Bill Moos granted him a one-year contract extension — though there were some questioning why it was only one year. "I'm excited about our progress, so the length isn't a big deal to me," Miles said. "I'm glad Bill — and the upper administration — saw fit to extend me."
May 30, 2018: Isaac Copeland and James Palmer (pictured, left) announce they'll return to Nebraska for their senior season after considering the NBA. That meant Tim Miles returned his four stars — Copeland, Palmer, Isaiah Roby (pictured, right) and Glynn Watson — sending expectations for the 2018-19 season through the roof.
October 2018: There was a lot of hype surrounding Tim Miles' Huskers near the start of the season. They were picked to finish fourth in a strong Big Ten and were ranked in the preseason coaches poll. "We have four guys I think anybody in the league would take," Miles said.
Dec. 8, 2018: Tim Miles finally got the blue and white monkey off his back after beating Creighton by 19 points. It Miles' first win over his in-state rival and ended Nebraska's seven-game losing streak against the Jays. "I just wanted to get that win for my coach," said Glynn Watson, pictured. "I've been here with him through the thick and thin."
Jan. 26, 2019: Nebraska's once-promising season seemingly started to unravel after a 10-point loss at home to Ohio State. It was the Huskers' third straight defeat and the fifth in seven games. It dropped them to 3-6 in the Big Ten, more losses than they had in conference all of the previous season. And to make it worse, starter Isaac Copeland suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the game.
Feb. 9, 2019: The Huskers' struggles continued without Isaac Copeland and Tim Miles spoke about hitting "rock bottom" in a loss to Maryland a few days later. But the losing eventually hit seven after an 81-62 loss at Purdue on this day.
Feb. 13, 2019: After 30 days, seven losses and a litany of disappointment, Nebraska broke its seven-game losing streak with a 62-61 win over Minnesota. “This is good, finally,” Tim Miles said. “There’s a collective sigh of relief.”
March 5, 2019: The good vibes from back-to-back wins dissipated after the losses returned. The Huskers lost four straight games — including three to ranked opponents — culminating in a 91-76 defeat at Michigan State.
March 10, 2019: A disappointing year ended with a bang when Nebraska overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat Iowa in overtime. “That’s a special one,” Tim Miles said. Despite the win, though, Nebraska still finished the regular season 16-15 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten.
March 15, 2019: Tim Miles took a shorthanded team to the Big Ten tournament — just six active scholarship players — and went on a run. The 13th-seeded Huskers beat Rutgers in the opening game, then upset No. 5 seed Maryland to reach the quarterfinals. But the Huskers were eliminated after a 66-62 loss to No. 4 seed Wisconsin.
March 24, 2019: The 2018-19 season comes to an end in Fort Worth, Texas. After the Huskers won their first-round game of the NIT against Butler, they traveled to face TCU. Short-handed due to injury and Isaiah Roby's ejection, Nebraska fell 88-72 to finish the year 19-17.
March 26, 2019: Tim Miles is fired after seven seasons as Nebraska's basketball coach. He compiled a 116-114 record — the third-most wins in program history — but he never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and only reached the NCAA tournament once.
Look back through Tim Miles' career as Nebraska's men's basketball coach, the biggest wins, worst losses and most notable milestones.
1 of 39
March 24, 2012: Tim Miles is introduced as Nebraska's men's basketball coach after five seasons at Colorado State, where he led the Rams to the NCAA tournament in his final season.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nov. 11, 2012: Tim Miles coaches his first game for the Huskers and picks up his first win, defeating Southern 66-55.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nov. 27, 2012: Tim Miles becomes the first Nebraska coach in 93 years to win his road debut after the Huskers defeat Wake Forest.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 6, 2013: Tim Miles coaches the Huskers to a victory in the final men's basketball game played in the Devaney Center, a two-point win over Minnesota.
THE WORLD-HERALD
March 14, 2013: Nebraska earns its first-ever Big Ten tournament victory with a 57-55 win over Purdue.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 15, 2013: Tim Miles' first season as Nebraska's head coach comes to an end with a loss to No. 10 Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers finished that season with a 15-18 overall record.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jan. 20, 2014: Tim Miles wins his first game at Nebraska against a ranked opponent, beating No. 17 Ohio State, 68-62. Miles went winless in his first 12 games against ranked teams.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 16, 2014: It had been 17 years since Nebraska last beat a top-10 team on the road, but Tim Miles changed that with a 60-51 victory over No. 9 Michigan State.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 9, 2014: Nebraska upsets No. 9 Wisconsin in front of a raucous crowd on what Tim Miles dubbed "no-sit Sunday." That win completed a 15-1 home record in Pinnacle Bank Arena's first season and capped a stretch of eight wins in NU's final games to propel the Huskers into the NCAA tournament.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 10, 2014: After leading the Huskers to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten standings, Tim Miles is named the conference's coach of the year.
THE WORLD-HERALD
March 21, 2014: Nebraska reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years, but Tim Miles would get ejected in the second half as Baylor eliminated the Huskers with a 14-point victory.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 4, 2014: Tim Miles wins the Jim Phelan Award as national coach of the year after leading Nebraska to a winning record overall and in conference, the first time that happened since the 1998-99 season.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nov. 16, 2014: Nebraska opens the 2014-15 season ranked No. 21 in the country, the first time the Huskers cracked the Top 25 in 20 years. But NU would drop out of the rankings after losing the fourth game of the season.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 22, 2015: Tim Miles locks his team out of the locker room after a 74-46 home loss to Iowa.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 11, 2015: Tim Miles completes a disappointing third season at Nebraska with a loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. NU finished the year with a 13-18 overall record and on a nine-game losing streak.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jan. 20, 2016: Tim Miles proves he has a knack for beating Michigan State, upsetting the No. 11-ranked Spartans, 72-71, on the road.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 11, 2016: Year four under Tim Miles ends with another losing record, though the Huskers did win two games to reach the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament before falling to No. 18 Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 4, 2016: Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tells The World-Herald that he decided not to offer Tim Miles a one-year extension on his contract that would've kept the length at an industry-standard five years.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 22, 2017: Amidst growing uncertainty about his future at Nebraska, Tim Miles says during a press conference: “I want to be forceful that I want to be the coach here. I believe Shawn (Eichorst) wants me to be the coach here. I believe Marc (Boehm) does.”
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 5, 2017: Nebraska and Tim Miles finish the 2016-17 regular season with a 93-57 loss to Michigan, the most lopsided home defeat in program history.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 8, 2017: Nebraska's fifth season under Tim Miles ends with an overtime loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers finish 12-19 overall, their third consecutive year with a losing record, but Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tweeted immediately after the game that Miles would return for another season.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept.-Oct. 2017: Tim Miles gets a new boss after Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst was fired on Sept. 21. “This doesn’t affect us on the court," Miles said at the time. "We have in place what we have, and we’re in a position to elevate our program.” Bill Moos was hired about a month later, someone Miles expected could "help us all get better."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oct. 19, 2017: Expectations were low for Tim Miles and the Huskers in 2017 as they were picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. "I think we’re going to outperform that," Miles said. "I would expect we do."
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dec. 16, 2017: Nebraska nearly had one of its biggest upset of the Tim Miles era when it led No. 13 Kansas with under a minute to play. Then a 3-pointer by the Jayhawks with 23 seconds left sealed the win, leaving the Huskers 7-5. “They make one more play than we do," Miles said. "That hurts.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WOLRD-HERALD
Feb. 25, 2018: Nebraska caught fire in the Big Ten portion of the 2017-18 season. The Huskers capped it off with a win over Penn State to finish the regular season 22-9 with a school-record 13 conference wins.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 2, 2018: Despite the strong regular season, Nebraska was still on the NCAA tournament bubble entering the Big Ten tournament. A 19-point loss to Michigan in the opening game sunk the Huskers' postseason hopes, and two days later, they were left out of March Madness.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 14, 2018: The disappointment from not making the NCAA tournament carried into the NIT, as Nebraska's record-breaking season ended with a first-round loss at Mississippi State.
JIM LYTLE/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
April 17, 2018: Despite the disappointing end to the season, there was still enough optimism surrounding Tim Miles' program that A.D. Bill Moos granted him a one-year contract extension — though there were some questioning why it was only one year. "I'm excited about our progress, so the length isn't a big deal to me," Miles said. "I'm glad Bill — and the upper administration — saw fit to extend me."
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
May 30, 2018: Isaac Copeland and James Palmer (pictured, left) announce they'll return to Nebraska for their senior season after considering the NBA. That meant Tim Miles returned his four stars — Copeland, Palmer, Isaiah Roby (pictured, right) and Glynn Watson — sending expectations for the 2018-19 season through the roof.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
October 2018: There was a lot of hype surrounding Tim Miles' Huskers near the start of the season. They were picked to finish fourth in a strong Big Ten and were ranked in the preseason coaches poll. "We have four guys I think anybody in the league would take," Miles said.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dec. 8, 2018: Tim Miles finally got the blue and white monkey off his back after beating Creighton by 19 points. It Miles' first win over his in-state rival and ended Nebraska's seven-game losing streak against the Jays. "I just wanted to get that win for my coach," said Glynn Watson, pictured. "I've been here with him through the thick and thin."
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 26, 2019: Nebraska's once-promising season seemingly started to unravel after a 10-point loss at home to Ohio State. It was the Huskers' third straight defeat and the fifth in seven games. It dropped them to 3-6 in the Big Ten, more losses than they had in conference all of the previous season. And to make it worse, starter Isaac Copeland suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the game.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 9, 2019: The Huskers' struggles continued without Isaac Copeland and Tim Miles spoke about hitting "rock bottom" in a loss to Maryland a few days later. But the losing eventually hit seven after an 81-62 loss at Purdue on this day.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Feb. 13, 2019: After 30 days, seven losses and a litany of disappointment, Nebraska broke its seven-game losing streak with a 62-61 win over Minnesota. “This is good, finally,” Tim Miles said. “There’s a collective sigh of relief.”
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 5, 2019: The good vibes from back-to-back wins dissipated after the losses returned. The Huskers lost four straight games — including three to ranked opponents — culminating in a 91-76 defeat at Michigan State.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 10, 2019: A disappointing year ended with a bang when Nebraska overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat Iowa in overtime. “That’s a special one,” Tim Miles said. Despite the win, though, Nebraska still finished the regular season 16-15 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten.
MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD
March 15, 2019: Tim Miles took a shorthanded team to the Big Ten tournament — just six active scholarship players — and went on a run. The 13th-seeded Huskers beat Rutgers in the opening game, then upset No. 5 seed Maryland to reach the quarterfinals. But the Huskers were eliminated after a 66-62 loss to No. 4 seed Wisconsin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 24, 2019: The 2018-19 season comes to an end in Fort Worth, Texas. After the Huskers won their first-round game of the NIT against Butler, they traveled to face TCU. Short-handed due to injury and Isaiah Roby's ejection, Nebraska fell 88-72 to finish the year 19-17.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 26, 2019: Tim Miles is fired after seven seasons as Nebraska's basketball coach. He compiled a 116-114 record — the third-most wins in program history — but he never advanced past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament and only reached the NCAA tournament once.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.