Tim Miles

Tim Miles was fired by Nebraska in March after seven seasons coaching the Huskers.

 MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles will join Fox Sports' college basketball broadcasting crew as a game analyst this season, the network announced Thursday.

Miles will call games on site, the first of which will be Jacksonville at Xavier on Tuesday, according to the release. 

Nebraska basketball's season tips off that evening as well against UC Riverside, the first game of the Fred Hoiberg era. 

Hoiberg replaced Miles, who was fired after seven seasons at Nebraska with a 116-114 record. 

Fox televises games in the Big East, Big Ten and the Pac-12. Miles auditioned for the gig this summer, he told The World-Herald this fall. 

As it stands, Miles is making $105,000 a month from NU in a buyout that extends to March 2021. That could be adjusted due to his Fox contract. 

Miles told The World-Herald in September he hopes to be coaching again next season. 

