Former Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby was assigned Monday to the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

Roby, selected in the second round of the NBA draft, can be called back to the NBA team at any time, but joining the Legends will allow Roby to get more court time during his rookie season.

The Legends play in Frisco, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas. They open their season Nov. 8.

Roby did not play in any of the Mavericks' first three games of the regular season, but he did see action in the preseason. Roby appeared in 5 games, averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In August, Roby reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $6.7 million. The $1.5 million he's set to make as a rookie is the largest first-year salary in NBA history for a second-round draft pick coming out of college.

Roby played three seasons at Nebraska under former coach Tim Miles. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a junior. In June he became the first Husker selected in the NBA draft since 1999.

