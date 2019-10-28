...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Isaiah Roby played in five preseason games for the Dallas Mavericks.
Former Nebraska basketball player Isaiah Roby was assigned Monday to the Dallas Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends.
Roby, selected in the second round of the NBA draft, can be called back to the NBA team at any time, but joining the Legends will allow Roby to get more court time during his rookie season.
The Legends play in Frisco, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas. They open their season Nov. 8.
Roby did not play in any of the Mavericks' first three games of the regular season, but he did see action in the preseason. Roby appeared in 5 games, averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
In August, Roby reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $6.7 million. The $1.5 million he's set to make as a rookie is the largest first-year salary in NBA history for a second-round draft pick coming out of college.
Roby played three seasons at Nebraska under former coach Tim Miles. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a junior. In June he became the first Husker selected in the NBA draft since 1999.
