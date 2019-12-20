“There’s a tendency to beat your chest a little bit when you get the first big win of the season, but you can’t let that happen,” Fred Hoiberg said. “I want to give our guys credit, they have not come in here with that with that type of mentality. They've come in here, we've gotten our work done, we've gotten what we needed to get accomplished.”
LINCOLN — The mood around Nebraska basketball Friday was seasonably jolly.
The Huskers, fresh off their first Big Ten win last Sunday against Purdue, were all smiles.
While the team finished up free throws, Akol Arop and Derrick Walker took turns making 360 dunks. Cam Mack and Dachon Burke joked while trading off 3-point shots. While Thorir Thorjbarjarson spoke with the media, assistant Armon Gates stuck his nose in and posed a question. Walker did jumping jacks in the background to distract.
“How excited are you to play with Derrick Walker next year,” Walker said at the end of Thorbjarnarson’s interview.
“Who’s that,” Thor said, getting high-fives from teammates afterward.
Nebraska might be 5-6 on paper, but progress is the name of the season. And that’s what the Huskers proved last weekend, and what they want to reinforce with their final two games of the nonconference against North Dakota and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
The caveat to that, though, is the serious Hoiberg doesn’t want those smiles getting too wide.
“There’s a tendency to beat your chest a little bit when you get the first big win of the season, but you can’t let that happen,” Hoiberg said. “I want to give our guys credit, they have not come in here with that with that type of mentality. They've come in here, we've gotten our work done, we've gotten what we needed to get accomplished.”
Nebraska’s week was a bit different with finals. NU practiced in the afternoon, to the delight of some players who got to sleep in.
The coaching staff hit the road to recruit for a few days while the players came in and did skill work. When the staff returned, prep for North Dakota began and finished Friday afternoon. The Fighting Hawks are 5-7, three of its wins coming against Division-II opponents.
“It’s a team that will come out and play with great intensity,” Hoiberg said. “We have to come out with the right mentality if we’re going to win this game tomorrow.”
That comes from trust. You see that in the 22 assists on 26 made field goals against Purdue, Hoiberg said.
“We just keep moving the ball, the ball was sticking a little bit at the beginning so there’s trust that maybe comes in and moving the ball and trusting your teammates and making the right play,” Thorbjarnarson said.
NU will have to figure out how to nurture this new chemistry with the addition of Jervay Green, who will return to the team after a two-game suspension. Green started Nebraska’s first nine games but was suspended three hours before the Indiana game. Green was with the team at the time of the suspension.
Hoiberg said Green has done everything he has asked in the last week to return to the floor. For this game, Thorbjarnarson will start in his place.
“Our big thing going in, and this is not just related to him but all our players, when your name is called, go out there and play your minutes to the best of their ability and go out and play with great energy,” Hoiberg said. “(Green) did a lot of individual workout shooting, some good conditioning sessions and kept himself ready.”
Even-keel or not, Hoiberg said there’s no doubt his team is playing with more confidence than at the beginning of the year.
That was evident near the end of Hoiberg’s interview. Sit-out transfer Dalano Banton sat on the ground and chucked a 3-pointer from about 40 feet right through the net.
“Oh c’mon, and the cameras were facing the wrong way!” He yelled.
“I saw it,” Hoiberg said.
He tried not to smile too big.
Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team
Akol Arop
Dalano Banton
Dachon Burke
Haanif Cheatham
Kevin Cross
Samari Curtis
Charlie Easley
Jervay Green
Matej Kavas
Cam Mack
Yvan Ouedraogo
Jace Piatkowski
Bret Porter
Shamiel Stevenson
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Derrick Walker
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.