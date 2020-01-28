Nebraska men's basketball drops sixth straight game in loss to Michigan

LINCOLN -- Dachon Burke drove hard inside and scored over 7-footer Jon Teske, tying the game at 50 with 15 minutes left.

It looked like this was the one, the win late in the season against a top program that could solidify hope.

Instead, Michigan rattled off a 19-3 run over the next six minutes and escaped a Quad 3 loss, taking the game 79-68 Lincoln.

The loss is Nebraska’s sixth straight.

Cam Mack scored a team-high 19 with 5 3-pointers. He dished out nine assists and collected seven rebounds. Kevin Cross scored 17 and Haanif Cheatham added 17.

Without starters Zavier Simpson (suspension) and Isaiah Livers (groin) Michigan was led by Eli Brooks, who scored 19 on 6 of 12 shooting.

Nebraska's still beaten Michigan just once since joining the Big Ten.

Neither team took control in the first half, both teams shooting near 50%, both scoring 18 points in the paint, both with eight assists and eight points off the bench. Neither team led by more than four points for the first 16 minutes until a corner 3-pointer from Eli Brooks capped off a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 38-30 lead. Brooks scored nine in the first, all from 3s.

Mack sprinted down the court with 4.2 seconds remaining and floated in a shot at the buzzer for a 40-35 at the break. Mack had 13 in the first 20 minutes with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Michigan ran NU off the 3-point line and funneled the Huskers into paint where 7-footer Jon Teske awaited. He blocked two shots and scared off multiple attempts in the first. But even with Teske there, Nebraska managed 18 points in the red, and knocked down 3 3-pointers, two from Kevin Cross, was in a fight with a team ranked in the top 5 earlier this year.

The Huskers closed the five-point halftime deficit in the opening five minutes with a strong take by Burke for two. He scored five points to start the half to make it 50-50. Michigan threw the ball away three times in three minutes while NU took a lead on a 11-2 run, up 52-50 after a step back jumper from Cross in the corner.

A 18-3 run over the next six minutes gave Michigan a 67-55 lead after NU missed 10 of their next 11 shots. Michigan dominated the paint, making six of eight, including an and-1 dunk from Brandon Johns Jr. over Akol Arop, who was playing in place of Cross, who was out with four fouls. Yvan Ouedraogo air-balled a 15-footer and was benched during the stretch.

The Nebraska scoring drought — which lasted more than four minutes — ended on a Thorbjarnarson free throw. The Huskers didn’t make a shot for more than five minutes. That broke on a Cheatham layup, which made it 71-60 just before the under 4 media timeout.

For 10 minutes in the second half — from the 14 minute mark to the four — the Huskers missed 14 of 17 shots.

A late 3-pointer from Thorbjarnarson gave NU some hope, but the Huskers couldn’t capitalize on attempts. Mack missed two lay ups, Cheatham made just one free throw after a technical foul. After a shot clock violation, Thorbjarnarson coughed up the ball for a turnover.

Down 10, PBA cleared out. They missed Nebraska's final two possessions: both turnovers.

