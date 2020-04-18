LINCOLN — Fan favorite Charlie Easley, who walked on for Fred Hoiberg as a freshman and earned a scholarship in the span of months, is leaving the Nebraska basketball program to play at South Dakota State.
"It is definitely one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Easley told The World-Herald before officially announcing the news on Saturday.
Easley was slated to be a walk-on for the 2020-2021 Huskers. He'll be on scholarship at SDSU and play for coach Eric Henderson.
"It's a big opportunity to get your college paid for and I mean, I'm gonna do my best to try and contribute as much as I can," Easley said. "It was really tough because I've gotten so much love and support from everybody in Nebraska."
Easley, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, will leave the program almost exactly one year since committing to walk-on at Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard played sparingly to begin the season, then found a place in the rotation after freshman Samari Curtis transferred away and as Nebraska's scholarship guards rotated injuries and suspensions. Easley recorded 10 minutes in NU's win over Purdue and 16 minutes in the home win over Iowa.
He was put on scholarship by Hoiberg on Jan. 10.
“He’s just one of those guys who comes to work every day," Hoiberg said the day he gave Easley a scholarship. "He shows up an hour before practice, shooting in a dark gym before anybody else shows up. It’s just easy to root for a guy like that.”
After he was put on scholarship, Easley played 10 or more minutes in 13 of Nebraska's final 17 games. He scored a career-high seven points in the 75-72 loss at Rutgers, and matched that in the 96-72 loss at Iowa.
Easley averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. But the loudest cheers during NU's 7-25 season were often when Easley checked into a game, scored or dove on the floor for a loose ball.
"Definitely memories I'll never forget," Easley said. "It just sucks I have to leave, but it's also just a great opportunity for me in the end."
At Pius X, Easley scored a school-record 1,412 points, was named first-team All-Nebraska in 2019 and won the Class B state title. South Dakota State showed interest in Easley out of high school, but never offered a scholarship. They finally did after seeing his tape from this season.
Hoiberg was all for the decision.
"He was happy for me and I just let him know that I just appreciated everything he's done for me. I wouldn't have this opportunity if it wasn't for Coach Hoiberg, and I can't thank him enough for all he's done for me," Easley said. "I know they're gonna have a lot of success moving forward."
Nebraska now has two spots on the roster to fill, one scholarship player and one walk-on. NU signed five players in its 2020 class last week, including junior college's leading scorer Teddy Allen, Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowen. NU will have at least eight new scholarship players on its 2020-2021 roster.
South Dakota State went 22-10 last season, and finished second in the Summit League. Easley be the third Nebraskan on that roster, joining Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett, who will be juniors next year.
"It is definitely bittersweet," Easley said. "I'll always been a Husker fan. But this is an opportunity that me and my family thought was too good to pass up."
Thank you Nebraska pic.twitter.com/O9cS83M7Ep— Charlie Easley (@CharlieEasley4) April 18, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.