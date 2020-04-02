...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. RAIN WILL TURN TO A MIX OF
FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET, THEN EVENTUALLY SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW
LATE TONIGHT OR FRIDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
LESS THAN HALF AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH
TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Cam Mack spent one season at Nebraska but has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and NBA draft.
Nebraska guard Cam Mack declared for the NBA draft three weeks ago but said he'd keep his eligibility.
Mack announced on Twitter Thursday that he'll now enter the transfer portal, meaning if he doesn't find a way to play professionally and returns to college basketball, it will not be at Nebraska.
Mack cited the move due to family circumstances. His mother has been battling breast cancer in Austin, Texas.
Mack not returning to Lincoln has been the expectation inside Nebraska basketball since Mack declared for the draft following the Huskers' 7-25 season. When Nebraska offered a scholarship to graduate transfer Kobe King, they said they wanted him to come be the new point guard and replace Mack, who ran point last season.
Mack averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in his sophomore season at Nebraska. He came from Salt Lake Community College, where he was one of the top-rated junior college recruits in the country. Mack recorded the first triple-double in Nebraska men's basketball history in December against Purdue.
Mack's time at Nebraska will be remembered for that triple-double, as well as his on-court celebrations and off-court troubles. He was disciplined by the coaching staff five times throughout the season, including being suspended for the final two games. Mack did not make the trip to the Big Ten tournament. He declared for the draft the day after Nebraska's loss to Indiana ended the season on a 17-game losing streak.
With Mack off the books, Nebraska now officially has two open scholarships for the 2020-21 roster.
Nebraska’s point guard next year will be Webster. Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-8 wing, will also run sets in Fred Hoiberg’s 5-out system.
Nebraska has been searching for another point guard to add to the roster, including 2021 four-star Carter Whitt, who considered reclassifying to the 2020 class but chose to stay in high school one more year. Nebraska has also been in contact with Ohio State transfer DJ Carton and Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens.
McGowens told CBS on Thursday that Nebraska is in his final five schools. He started 64 of 66 games in two years at Pitt, and scored 11.5 points per game with 3.6 assists as a sophomore last season. McGowens shot 36% from the floor and 31% from behind the arc.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
