LINCOLN — Nebraska stunned Purdue on Sunday afternoon with a 70-56 win, the first conference win of the Fred Hoiberg era.
Cam Mack recorded the first triple-double in Nebraska men's basketball history, with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Dachon Burke added 18 points and seven rebounds.
The game began less than 48 hours after Nebraska’s overtime loss at Indiana on Friday, and with just eight eligible scholarship players available.
Didn’t matter.
Nebraska kept the much larger Boilermakers off the glass, turned 9 turnovers into 13 points and stole a win at home.
Nebraska ran out to a 12-2 lead on two Thorbjarnarson 3-pointers, Purdue countered with a 15-2 spurt while the Huskers missed 11 straight shots. A 15-1 Husker run led by six first-half assists from Mack made it 34-23 by halftime. Nebraska made eight of its final 10 shots, including three 3-pointers from Kevin Cross, Dachon Burke and Mack fading away.
Purdue had a clear size advantage down low with 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms and 6-foot-9 275-pound Trevion Williams, but NU denied entry passes and turned six Purdue turnovers into 11 points the other way. The Boilermakers missed 32 of 41 shots in the first half, making just three of their final 21 attempts.
Nebraska was much more efficient, spreading the floor out, making 14 field goals on 122 assists and shooting 44% for the half.
Most importantly, NU was only out-rebounded one (26-25), and allowed just three second chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.
Nebraska maintained in the first 10 minutes of the second half, going up as many was 13 after Cross jumper. Mack eclipsed 10 assists on an out of bounds pass, then hit his third 3-pointer of the night on back to back plays.
Purdue found a little life, though, hitting four in a row to close the gap to 49-42. Isaiah Thompason and Eric Hunter hit a pair of 3s for 52-48 with 8:54 left.
Cross swatted away an entry pass, which Thorbjarnarson picked up and scored for 58-50. He banked in a shot before the shot clock buzzer on the next possession, NU just one step ahead of Purdue all afternoon, and made free throws to close out the win.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.