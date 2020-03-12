Cam Mack

Cam Mack averaged 6.4 assists per game this season.

LINCOLN — Cam Mack, one of the most dynamic Nebraska point guards in recent history, declared for the NBA draft via Twitter on Thursday night.

Mack also noted in his tweet that he will keep his eligibility throughout the process.

He could still return to college basketball next season, though his return to Nebraska is unclear, according to a source.

Mack’s decision to declare comes after a string of suspensions.

Mack did not play in Nebraska’s final three games. He was suspended for the final two regular-season games, then left school to return home to Texas for the Big Ten tournament.

Mack, who has two more years of eligibility, was supposed to be a star point guard for Fred Hoiberg in the future. Instead, he potentially leaves open an open scholarship for the 2020 recruiting class.

Mack finished his sophomore year with 179 assists, which was one shy of tying for third in school history for assists in a season. He averaged 6.4 assists per game, third in school history. Mack also averaged 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Mack came to Nebraska from Salt Lake Community College, where he played for one season. Mack was originally committed to St. John’s, but he followed assistant Matt Abdelmassih when he joined Hoiberg’s Husker staff.

Mack is the only player in Husker history to record a triple-double, which he did with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Purdue.

Should Mack not return, there’s a hole at point guard for Hoiberg next season. However, sophomore Dalano Banton — a transfer from Western Kentucky — is capable of playing that position, despite his 6-foot-8 stature. The plan with Banton and Mack was to have both on the floor and initiate offense between them.

Nebraska's NBA draft picks since 1976

