INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday attendance at all Big Ten men’s basketball tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
This will include the Big Ten baseball tournament at TD Ameritrade Park.
“According to a Nebraska’s spokesman, the situation regarding the husker spring football game remains ‘fluid,’ as NU seeks clarity on the Big Ten’s edict.”
The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln will still be held this week, but only immediate family will be allowed to watch in-person. The Nebraska School Activities Association accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation Wednesday to restrict access.
In a statement Tuesday, the NCAA said decisions for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next week have not been made. Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said as of Wednesday the plan for first- and-second round games at CHI Health Center remain on track.
"The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events," an NCAA spokesperson said in a press release Tuesday. "We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
Given how much is unknown, this is remarkably reckless. From the WP today, "In 1918, in Philadelphia, health officials ignored calls for social distancing and allowed a World War I victory parade to proceed. Within three days, all the hospital beds in the city were filled. Within a week, roughly 45,000 people were infected. Within six weeks, 12,000 were dead. The prospect of a repeat of that kind of mass manslaughter is frightening — especially when you consider that the 1918 influenza had a fatality rate of about 2.5 percent, compared to the 3.4 percent fatality rate for the coronavirus estimated by the World Health Organization."
In acute situations like this, mistakes are always made. I think the fatality rate is much lower and probably around 1-2%. At this point, we have no idea how many cases have not been counted throwing off the actual number. Even at 1%, it's 10x more lethal than the common flu.
