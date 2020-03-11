INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday attendance at all Big Ten men’s basketball tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.​

This will include the Big Ten baseball tournament at TD Ameritrade Park.

“According to a Nebraska’s spokesman, the situation regarding the husker spring football game remains ‘fluid,’ as NU seeks clarity on the Big Ten’s edict.”

The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln will still be held this week, but only immediate family will be allowed to watch in-person. The Nebraska School Activities Association accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation Wednesday to restrict access.

In a statement Tuesday, the NCAA said decisions for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next week have not been made. Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said as of Wednesday the plan for first- and-second round games at CHI Health Center remain on track.

"The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events," an NCAA spokesperson said in a press release Tuesday. "We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."

