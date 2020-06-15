All but three players on Nebraska's scholarship roster are on campus, clear of coronavirus and are working out, a source told The World-Herald on Monday.
Most of the team moved to Lincoln like planned the weekend of June 6. The three players unable to make it to Lincoln yet are sophomore Yvan Ouedraogo, senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson and incoming sophomore Kobe King.
Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson are both stuck at home overseas. The two returned to France and Iceland, respectively, after the end of the 2019-2020 season. With current U.S. travel restrictions, neither are able to enter the country yet. It is unclear when they will be able to fly back to Lincoln. Both have posted videos on social media of them working out in gyms.
King, a Wisconsin transfer, is at home in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Nebraska is waiting for King to be cleared academically. The coaching staff is confident King will be cleared this summer to join the team, a source said.
Junior Shamiel Stevenson and sophomore Dalano Banton, both from Canada, were able to move back to Nebraska. As was 6-foot-10 center Eduardo Andre, who is from London but went to high school in Arizona.
Those three join senior Trevor Lakes, junior Lat Mayen, junior Trey McGowens, senior Kobe Webster, sophomore Akol Arop, junior Derrick Walker and junior Teddy Allen in Lincoln.
After arriving, players were tested for coronavirus and put in a 48-hour quarantine. They are only allowed to practice after testing negative.
Coaches are unable to be on the court with players during these voluntary workouts. Webster told The World-Herald last month the team would be split into groups of two to four for drill work and weight lifting. Groups were put together by Fred Hoiberg based on position and who had been able to work out the last few months.
