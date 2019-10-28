After Wichita State scrimmage, Fred Hoiberg has new teaching points for Husker basketball

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Junior Cam Mack, No. 3, led Nebraska with 17 points, while Matej Kavas, No. 25, made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the scrimmage.
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg feels fine, thanks for asking.
“I do have a bad hip, though,” the Nebraska basketball coach joked on Monday.
His team made it out healthy after a scrimmage against Wichita State last weekend, too. The coaches have a few new teaching points after the 89-75 loss.
“It was the perfect game for us, just because the personnel of the team we faced was very similar to what we’ll see in conference play,” Hoiberg said. “They were big, strong, physical and had a size advantage at pretty much every position.”
Junior Cam Mack led Nebraska with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds and six assists.
“He just brings a whole different element to our team,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska fell into a hole early after missing five free throws that — in scrimmage rules — would’ve accounted for 10 points. The two teams practiced full-court-press drills and zone defense before the 40-minute scrimmage. Matej Kavas made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 15 points. Jervay Green scored 14.
The Shockers went 22-15 last season with a trip to the NIT semifinals. Coach Gregg Marshall returned three starters and seven rotation players from that team.
Hoiberg said he was more encouraged by his team’s urgency in transition. Thirty-four of the team’s 75 points were in transition, he said.
