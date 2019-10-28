After Wichita State scrimmage, Fred Hoiberg has new teaching points for Husker basketball

Junior Cam Mack, No. 3, led Nebraska with 17 points, while Matej Kavas, No. 25, made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the scrimmage.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg feels fine, thanks for asking.

“I do have a bad hip, though,” the Nebraska basketball coach joked on Monday.

His team made it out healthy after a scrimmage against Wichita State last weekend, too. The coaches have a few new teaching points after the 89-75 loss.

“It was the perfect game for us, just because the personnel of the team we faced was very similar to what we’ll see in conference play,” Hoiberg said. “They were big, strong, physical and had a size advantage at pretty much every position.”

That led to WSU outrebounding NU 51-36.

Junior Cam Mack led Nebraska with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds and six assists.

“He just brings a whole different element to our team,” Hoiberg said.

Nebraska fell into a hole early after missing five free throws that — in scrimmage rules — would’ve accounted for 10 points. The two teams practiced full-court-press drills and zone defense before the 40-minute scrimmage. Matej Kavas made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 15 points. Jervay Green scored 14.

The Shockers went 22-15 last season with a trip to the NIT semifinals. Coach Gregg Marshall returned three starters and seven rotation players from that team.

Hoiberg said he was more encouraged by his team’s urgency in transition. Thirty-four of the team’s 75 points were in transition, he said.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Other news from Monday:

» No update on Shameil Stevenson, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound transfer from Nevada. Nebraska has submitted an immediate eligibility waiver request.

» Hoiberg said he has about 1,300 total plays in his playbook. The team put in six more at practice Monday morning.

» The Huskers will host Doane on Wednesday for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Doane coach Ian McKeithen was hired by Hoiberg when Hoiberg was with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the late 2010s.

Photos: Nebraska basketball hosts a star-studded "Opening Night"

1 of 33

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription