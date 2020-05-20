After finishing up its 2020 signing class, Nebraska basketball has been recruiting hard this week.
NU has offered scholarships in the last two days to at least seven players in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes. All of the recruits are from the East Coast, where assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih has deep ties with his New York roots.
Among those offered is 2021 four-star John Camden, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound forward from Wayne, Pennsylvania. Camden has offers from Florida, Indiana and Miami, among others, and has unofficially visited Syracuse once and Penn State three times. He's rated as the No. 102 overall player in his class and the No. 23 small forward.
Camden is one of two players offered in the last few days with a 247sports composite ranking. The other is 6-3 combo guard Jameel Brown, a three-star from Haverford, Pennsylvania, in the 2022 class. He’s the No. 75 player in his class and has offers from Penn, Temple and Richmond.
There are three other new Husker offers in the 2022 class, including 6-10, 280-pound power forward Silas Sunday. He’s from the Bronx, as is Ayo Sadiku, a 6-6 small forward. Otega Oweh is a 6-4 combo guard in the 2022 class from New Jersey with offers from Columbia and DePaul.
Nebraska has seen enough freshman tape of two 2023 prospects to offer. There's Terrell Pitts, a 6-4 guard from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Akil Watson, who is 6-7, from New Jersey and has interest from St. John’s.
In total, Nebraska has offered 13 players in the 2022 class. The offer to Camden is the 17th in the 2021 class.
Nebraska will have at least two spots open for the 2021 recruiting class. One is already taken by Keisei Tominaga from Ranger College in Texas. Tominaga, originally from Japan, scored 16.8 points per game last season and shot 47% from 3-point range.
In the 2021 class in recent months, Nebraska has focused attention on junior college guard Elbert Ellis, 6-11 four-star Gabe Wiznitzer, 6-9 four-star Wilhelm Breidenbach and Millard North five-star Hunter Sallis.
