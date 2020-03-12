What happened Wednesday between the hours of Fred Hoiberg's arrival at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and departure capped a day in which the 21st century came face to face with the realities of a dangerous disease.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fred Hoiberg arrived at the Bankers Life Arena at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, suit jacket in hand alongside his wife and basketball team.
He left three hours later en route to the hospital.
Hours before Nebraska's final game of the season, COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
And after the Huskers tipped off around 7:20 p.m., fears of the coronavirus' spread led to the suspension of the NBA season, a ban on the public attending NCAA tournament games next week and a prime-time address by President Donald Trump.
What happened Wednesday between the hours of Hoiberg's arrival and departure capped a day in which the 21st century came face to face with the realities of a dangerous disease.
Here’s how those few hours went inside the arena, reporting compiled from on-the-ground observations and from multiple sources contacted throughout the day.
» All day Wednesday, Hoiberg warned those around him he wasn’t feeling well. He was checked out by medical personnel before Nebraska's game against Indiana and was cleared to coach. Hoiberg declined to shake Hoosier coach Archie Miller's hand pregame. Hoiberg explained to Miller over the clamor of the Hoosier-heavy crowd that he wasn't feeling his best, but he hoped to fight through and finish the game, which would become the final Big Ten game played in front of fans for the 2019-20 season.
» On the bench during what would end up as Nebraska’s 17th straight loss, 89-64, Hoiberg didn’t high-five players. Instead, he held up a forearm for players to tap with their forearm. During the game, the NCAA announced fans would not be allowed inside arenas for the men's basketball tournament next week.
Leagues across the country also announced that Wednesday would be the final day for fans to attend conference tournaments, in fear of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Arena officials spent media timeouts at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wiping bench chairs and the scorers table with Lysol wipes. Big Ten officials held the game ball with latex gloves. Two bottles of Purell sat on tables at the mouth of all four tunnels leading to the floor. Signs of how to stop the spread of coronavirus were posted, even on bathroom walls.
» As Indiana built its lead, BTN cameras captured Hoiberg appearing exhausted on the sideline, his head in his hands, as assistant Armon Gates appeared to rub hand sanitizer on his hands.
» At the four-minute media timeout, with Nebraska behind by more than 15 points, Hoiberg was helped from the bench and led to the Nebraska locker room. Former Nebraska coach and current assistant Doc Sadler took over running the team. Soon after Hoiberg left, Sadler substituted two Husker football players into the game. As the crowd reveled in the absurdity, Hoiberg was transported 2.7 miles down the road to Eskenazi Hospital.
» When the final buzzer sounded, Sadler walked toward Miller and they bumped elbows. The rest of the Nebraska basketball team was waved toward the locker room away from the handshake line. Dejected players trudged back to the showers while security halted foot traffic, telling reporters they had orders to keep everyone away because of a sick coach.
"This tournament is finished," one security officer said.
» Outside the Husker locker room, Nebraska officials and members of the team declined to give any information, including whether Hoiberg was in the locker room. Miller walked out of the Indiana locker room toward the press conference just as it was announced there would be no press availability for Nebraska.
Asked if Hoiberg was OK, a source close to the program rushed by and said, “I don’t know.”
» Security pushed foot traffic away from the locker rooms even farther while the Nebraska basketball team began a quarantine that lasted the next 85 minutes, with players in the locker room and assistants pacing outside.
After Indiana’s media availability, the Hoosiers boarded a bus and left the arena.
» Around 10:15 p.m., all media around the arena were moved to the press room, about 100 yards from the locker room. On the practice floor of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, with exposed brick and vintage scoreboards, media members stacked laptops and suit jackets on plastic tables.
» At 10:46 p.m., Husker players were told they could leave the locker room to load the team bus, but had to do it in small groups. That took about 15 minutes. By 11 p.m., the bus was loaded, the team headed toward the hotel. There, police officers and hotel staff cleared the lobby for their arrival.
Around the same time, Hoiberg was released from the hospital. He was diagnosed with influenza A, known more commonly as the flu.
By Chris Heady and Sam McKewon
World-Herald staff writers
» At 11:38, the athletic department released a short statement that Hoiberg and the team had made it to the hotel.
» In the early hours of March 12, barely into the day after the day, Hoiberg was national news. He responded to a World-Herald text.
“I’m doing good,” he said.
» The Indiana's win over Nebraska was the final game contested for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament. Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the conference announced the remainder of the tournament was canceled.
1 of 18
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Hoiberg played 10 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hoiberg averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game during his career.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg is introduced as Iowa State's new head basketball coach on April 27, 2010, replacing Greg McDermott, who left ISU to take the head coaching position at Creighton.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, left, greets Creighton coach Greg McDermott before a game on Nov. 21, 2010. Hoiberg and the Cyclones finished 16-16 in his first season in Ames.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led the Cyclones back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, finishing with a 23-12 record. Iowa State defeated Notre Dame 76-58 in the first round before losing to Ohio State 78-75.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in Iowa State history to notch 100 wins (148 games) on December 31, 2014, when Iowa State defeated Mississippi Valley State 83-33.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg holds the 2014 Big 12 tournament trophy after leading Iowa State to its first Big 12 conference tournament championship since 2000.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg cuts down the net with his sons Sam and Charlie after defeating Kansas 70-66 to win the 2015 Big 12 tournament.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg and ISU entered the 2015 NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South Regional, but lost to No. 14 seed UAB 60-59.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led the Bulls back to the playoffs in his second season, but Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round after taking a 2–0 lead in the series.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
On Dec. 3, 2018, Fred Hoiberg was dismissed by the Bulls after a 5-19 start to the season, his fourth year with Chicago.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg was officially introduced as the next Nebraska basketball coach in April 2019.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wish Hoiberg well. However, if it was me zid get tested for covid 19. Better safe than sorry. That said, maybe he was tested in Chicago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.