Fred Hoiberg

What happened Wednesday between the hours of Fred Hoiberg's arrival at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and departure capped a day in which the 21st century came face to face with the realities of a dangerous disease.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS — Fred Hoiberg arrived at the Bankers Life Arena at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, suit jacket in hand alongside his wife and basketball team.

He left three hours later en route to the hospital.

Hours before Nebraska's final game of the season, COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

And after the Huskers tipped off around 7:20 p.m., fears of the coronavirus' spread led to the suspension of the NBA season, a ban on the public attending NCAA tournament games next week and a prime-time address by President Donald Trump.

What happened Wednesday between the hours of Hoiberg's arrival and departure capped a day in which the 21st century came face to face with the realities of a dangerous disease.

Here’s how those few hours went inside the arena, reporting compiled from on-the-ground observations and from multiple sources contacted throughout the day.

» All day Wednesday, Hoiberg warned those around him he wasn’t feeling well. He was checked out by medical personnel before Nebraska's game against Indiana and was cleared to coach. Hoiberg declined to shake Hoosier coach Archie Miller's hand pregame. Hoiberg explained to Miller over the clamor of the Hoosier-heavy crowd that he wasn't feeling his best, but he hoped to fight through and finish the game, which would become the final Big Ten game played in front of fans for the 2019-20 season.

» On the bench during what would end up as Nebraska’s 17th straight loss, 89-64, Hoiberg didn’t high-five players. Instead, he held up a forearm for players to tap with their forearm. During the game, the NCAA announced fans would not be allowed inside arenas for the men's basketball tournament next week.

Leagues across the country also announced that Wednesday would be the final day for fans to attend conference tournaments, in fear of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Arena officials spent media timeouts at Bankers Life Fieldhouse wiping bench chairs and the scorers table with Lysol wipes. Big Ten officials held the game ball with latex gloves. Two bottles of Purell sat on tables at the mouth of all four tunnels leading to the floor. Signs of how to stop the spread of coronavirus were posted, even on bathroom walls.

» As Indiana built its lead, BTN cameras captured Hoiberg appearing exhausted on the sideline, his head in his hands, as assistant Armon Gates appeared to rub hand sanitizer on his hands.

» At the four-minute media timeout, with Nebraska behind by more than 15 points, Hoiberg was helped from the bench and led to the Nebraska locker room. Former Nebraska coach and current assistant Doc Sadler took over running the team. Soon after Hoiberg left, Sadler substituted two Husker football players into the game. As the crowd reveled in the absurdity, Hoiberg was transported 2.7 miles down the road to Eskenazi Hospital.

» When the final buzzer sounded, Sadler walked toward Miller and they bumped elbows. The rest of the Nebraska basketball team was waved toward the locker room away from the handshake line. Dejected players trudged back to the showers while security halted foot traffic, telling reporters they had orders to keep everyone away because of a sick coach.

"This tournament is finished," one security officer said.

» Outside the Husker locker room, Nebraska officials and members of the team declined to give any information, including whether Hoiberg was in the locker room. Miller walked out of the Indiana locker room toward the press conference just as it was announced there would be no press availability for Nebraska.

Asked if Hoiberg was OK, a source close to the program rushed by and said, “I don’t know.”

» Security pushed foot traffic away from the locker rooms even farther while the Nebraska basketball team began a quarantine that lasted the next 85 minutes, with players in the locker room and assistants pacing outside.

After Indiana’s media availability, the Hoosiers boarded a bus and left the arena.

» Around 10:15 p.m., all media around the arena were moved to the press room, about 100 yards from the locker room. On the practice floor of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, with exposed brick and vintage scoreboards, media members stacked laptops and suit jackets on plastic tables.

» At 10:46 p.m., Husker players were told they could leave the locker room to load the team bus, but had to do it in small groups. That took about 15 minutes. By 11 p.m., the bus was loaded, the team headed toward the hotel. There, police officers and hotel staff cleared the lobby for their arrival.

Around the same time, Hoiberg was released from the hospital. He was diagnosed with influenza A, known more commonly as the flu.

» At 11:38, the athletic department released a short statement that Hoiberg and the team had made it to the hotel.

» In the early hours of March 12, barely into the day after the day, Hoiberg was national news. He responded to a World-Herald text.

“I’m doing good,” he said.

» The Indiana's win over Nebraska was the final game contested for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament. Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the conference announced the remainder of the tournament was canceled.

Photos: Fred Hoiberg through the years

1 of 18

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started