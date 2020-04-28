Nebraska landed a commitment from Division-II 3-point specialist Trevor Lakes on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7 transfer made 235 of 577 (40.7%) 3-point attempts at the University of Indianapolis over the past three seasons. He’ll join Nebraska’s roster next season but is expected to sit out and play his final year of eligibility in 2021-22.

Lakes scored a team-high 15.7 points per game last season and chose Nebraska over offers from Wichita State, Illinois and Xavier. He adds a long wing to NU’s roster with the ability to stretch the floor and space out the lane.

Most of Lakes' scores at UIndy were from behind the arc. About 75% of all his shot attempts were 3-pointers, as were 71% of all of his made field goals.

Lakes is from Lebanon, Indiana, a small town just northwest of Indianapolis. He averaged 22.5 points per game as a high school senior and was IBCA Honorable Mention All-State. As a freshman at UIndy, Lakes appeared in all 28 games and scored 5.6 points per contest. In a game against Tiffin, Lakes made 11 of 11 attempts from 3, setting a program record. That year, Lakes made 53 field goals, 47 of which were 3s.

As a sophomore, Lakes was in the starting lineup and scored 14.1 a game, earning All-GLVC second team honors. He made seven 3-pointers twice that year. In 30 games last season, Lakes had 15.7 points and averaged 3.37 makes from 3 per game, which was 19th-most at the D-II level. He tied for 13th most 3-point attempts.

In the three seasons he was there, UIndy went 62-25.

Lakes joins a roster that is just so-so from deep at the Division-I level. The 11 current scholarship roster players have shot a combined 375 for 1,102 from 3, just 34%. Of the three players who have attempted 50 or more 3-pointers in their career at the D-I level, Nebraska has just one who has shot above average: Western Illinois graduate Kobe Webster, whose made 37% of his attempts. Thorir Thorbjarnarson's career shooting percentage is 34%.

This is the second straight season the Huskers have brought in a 3-point specialist from a lower-tier school.

Last offseason, Matej Kavas came to Nebraska from Seattle University. In three seasons at Seattle, Kavas scored more than 1,000 points and made 177 of 396 (44.6%). He appeared in 22 games for NU and shot 23 of 68 (33%) from 3-point range. His season ended with a hand injury in February.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email