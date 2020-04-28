Nebraska landed a commitment from Division-II 3-point specialist Trevor Lakes on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7 transfer made 235 of 577 (40.7%) 3-point attempts at the University of Indianapolis over the past three seasons. He’ll join Nebraska’s roster next season but is expected to sit out and play his final year of eligibility in 2021-22.
Lakes scored a team-high 15.7 points per game last season and chose Nebraska over offers from Wichita State, Illinois and Xavier. He adds a long wing to NU’s roster with the ability to stretch the floor and space out the lane.
Most of Lakes' scores at UIndy were from behind the arc. About 75% of all his shot attempts were 3-pointers, as were 71% of all of his made field goals.
Lakes is from Lebanon, Indiana, a small town just northwest of Indianapolis. He averaged 22.5 points per game as a high school senior and was IBCA Honorable Mention All-State. As a freshman at UIndy, Lakes appeared in all 28 games and scored 5.6 points per contest. In a game against Tiffin, Lakes made 11 of 11 attempts from 3, setting a program record. That year, Lakes made 53 field goals, 47 of which were 3s.
As a sophomore, Lakes was in the starting lineup and scored 14.1 a game, earning All-GLVC second team honors. He made seven 3-pointers twice that year. In 30 games last season, Lakes had 15.7 points and averaged 3.37 makes from 3 per game, which was 19th-most at the D-II level. He tied for 13th most 3-point attempts.
In the three seasons he was there, UIndy went 62-25.
Lakes joins a roster that is just so-so from deep at the Division-I level. The 11 current scholarship roster players have shot a combined 375 for 1,102 from 3, just 34%. Of the three players who have attempted 50 or more 3-pointers in their career at the D-I level, Nebraska has just one who has shot above average: Western Illinois graduate Kobe Webster, whose made 37% of his attempts. Thorir Thorbjarnarson's career shooting percentage is 34%.
This is the second straight season the Huskers have brought in a 3-point specialist from a lower-tier school.
Last offseason, Matej Kavas came to Nebraska from Seattle University. In three seasons at Seattle, Kavas scored more than 1,000 points and made 177 of 396 (44.6%). He appeared in 22 games for NU and shot 23 of 68 (33%) from 3-point range. His season ended with a hand injury in February.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
