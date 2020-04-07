Four-time All-America bowler Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea was announced as the third member of the 2020 Nebraska athletic hall of fame class on Tuesday.

Burgoyne, who joins volleyball star Jordan Larson and volleyball coach Terry Pettit in the class, helped the Huskers win back-to-back NCAA titles in 2004 and 2005. NU won 27 tournament titles in Burgoyne’s career while finishing in the top three at the NCAA championships in each of her four seasons. 

The Newport, Minn., played a key role in Nebraska’s second NCAA title, earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the 2005 championships. Burgoyne averaged 251.75, which still stands as the highest average score in NCAA bowling championships history.

Burgoyne was also named the National Collegiate Bowler of the Year as a senior in 2007. She captured six individual event titles at Nebraska and was a four-time member of Team USA.

The remaining three student-athletes in the 2020 hall of fame class will be announced individually on Twitter and on Huskers.com.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

