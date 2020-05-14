Husker gymnasts Taylor Houchin, Sierra Hassel and Adnerys De Jesus were honored as first-team All-Big Ten selections, while Kylie Piringer earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Thursday.

Houchin recorded 13 scores of 9.90 or higher in 2020 and was one of the nation's best gymnasts on vault. She recorded a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.93 on vault, the third-highest in the nation and the highest in the Big Ten. The senior also won 15 event titles in 2020. Houchin was named the WCGA Region 4 gymnast of the year and also earned WCGA first-team All-America honors. 

Hassel, who also received Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree award, finished her career as one of Nebraska's most consistent performers. The senior finished the season as the 18th-highest ranked gymnast on floor exercise with an individual NQS of 9.915. She was also the second-highest ranked gymnast on floor in the Big Ten. 

Piringer, a freshman, added depth on vault and uneven bars, but her signature event was floor exercise. She recorded three scores of 9.90 on floor exercise and finished the season ranked No. 10 the Big Ten on the event with an NQS of 9.875. 

De Jesus was dismissed from the program on May 8 for a violation of team rules. The sophomore won two event titles this past season and posted season-high scores of 9.95 (vault), bars (9.85), balance beam (9.85) and floor exercise (9.90).

