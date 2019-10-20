INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska track athlete Angela Mercurio was named the NCAA Woman of the Year during a ceremony Sunday night.
Mercurio is the second Husker to receive the honor, joining former volleyball player Billie Winsett-Fletcher, who won the award in 1996.
The award recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who excelled in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
Mercurio was a three-time All-American in the triple jump and a two-time academic All-American. She graduated in May with a 3.99 GPA as a double major in biochemistry and women's and gender studies.
