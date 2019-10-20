INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska track athlete Angela Mercurio was named the NCAA Woman of the Year during a ceremony Sunday night.

Mercurio is the second Husker to receive the honor, joining former volleyball player Billie Winsett-Fletcher, who won the award in 1996.

The award recognizes the nation's top senior female student-athlete who excelled in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Mercurio was a three-time All-American in the triple jump and a two-time academic All-American. She graduated in May with a 3.99 GPA as a double major in biochemistry and women's and gender studies.​

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments