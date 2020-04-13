There won't be a spring game in Memorial Stadium this year, so the Huskers are turning to a video game.
Nebraska announced Monday that it will hold a virtual spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday, the same time the real game was supposed to be held before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The teams will be comprised of legendary Husker football players — the rosters will be unveiled Tuesday — and fans can watch on Facebook, Twitter or Twitch. The game will incorporate audio from the Husker Sports Radio Network.
Nebraska is also encouraging fans to wear red and celebrate the game at home, sharing pictures on with social media with the #GBRUnited hashtag.
"Show off your own family's gracious spirit in support of all Nebraskans who are bravely working hard to keep all of Nebraska safe." read a Nebraska press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.