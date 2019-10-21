With depth 'getting a little sparse,' Husker running back Dedrick Mills preparing for more carries

LINCOLN — Expect Dedrick Mills to see his usage spike in the near future. The Nebraska running back himself does.
The fallout from the absence of rusher Maurice Washington is vast, beginning with the junior-college transfer Mills who already has more carries (76) than any Husker other than quarterback Adrian Martinez (85). Washington (50) and Wan'Dale Robinson (49) are next, though the status of Robinson for Saturday remains unknown.
"Just running the ball hard, running through arm tackles, running through the smoke," the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mills said. "That's what we gotta do and that's what we're going to have to do. We don't really have a choice."
Mills is rushing at a clip of 4.6 yards per carry (363 total) with a team-high seven touchdowns. He also has six catches for 56 yards but has been far less utilized in the passing game than either Robinson or Washington.
Frost said Mills has steadily gotten better with the vision and patience it takes to play in NU's offensive attack after serving as a more downhill runner in other triple-option systems.
"He's learning how to run in our scheme a little better and I think he's been getting better every week," Frost said. "So he'll continue to improve."
Added linebacker Mo Barry: "He has to be (ready). That's what he came here to do, be a running back and get a lot of carries."
Frost said depth at the position is "getting a little sparse." Senior Wyatt Mazour (eight carries this season) is back from a minor concussion. Other options include redshirt freshman walk-on Brody Belt (four carries) and true freshman Rahmir Johnson.
Johnson (three carries for nine yards in two games) can appear in two more contests and still preserve his redshirt eligibility, though Frost said those plans might change if circumstances don't. Johnson would also be No. 1 on the depth chart at kick returner Saturday if Robinson is unable to play.
"We'd like to try to save the year if we can, depending on how the last half of the season goes," Frost said.
