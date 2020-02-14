Darien Chase

Nebraska receiver Darien Chase announced he's entering the transfer portal because he wants to be closer to home. 

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska wide receiver Darien Chase announced Friday night he was leaving the Husker football program after one season. 

Chase had one catch for 13 yards last season but preserved his redshirt after appearing in just four games. 

In a message posted to Twitter, Chase said he'd "struggled with mental illness and depression for the past 6 or 7 years, and these events put me in a place I can never fall to again, and it is the best decision for me and my family to transfer closer to home." 

Chase said the decision to leave was "the hardest I've ever had to make because it has nothing to do with the program or football."

He is immediately entering the transfer portal. 

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a four-star recruit from Vancouver, Washington. His departure leaves NU with 10 scholarship receivers.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started