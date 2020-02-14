Nebraska wide receiver Darien Chase announced Friday night he was leaving the Husker football program after one season.
Chase had one catch for 13 yards last season but preserved his redshirt after appearing in just four games.
In a message posted to Twitter, Chase said he'd "struggled with mental illness and depression for the past 6 or 7 years, and these events put me in a place I can never fall to again, and it is the best decision for me and my family to transfer closer to home."
Chase said the decision to leave was "the hardest I've ever had to make because it has nothing to do with the program or football."
He is immediately entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a four-star recruit from Vancouver, Washington. His departure leaves NU with 10 scholarship receivers.
Thank you for all the love and support especially from my teammates and coaches, but it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life. GBR forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9LL59Cp9QP
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.