During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS
During the Nebraska-Ohio State game, lights in Memorial Stadium went off and signs turned red. Fans pulled out cellphone flashlights and swayed along to "The Cornhusker (Come A Runnin' Boys)" by The Killigans.
Right now, it's been played based on how the game is going, said Brandon Meier, senior associate athletic director for marketing and multimedia. If it were a close game, they might opt for a pump-up video instead, he said.
It was the first to be a full-fledged fight song, said Tony Falcone, director of the Cornhusker Marching Band. It took time to catch on. The 1940-41 team used to sing it in the locker room to get pumped up for games, Falcone said.
By the 1970s and 1980s, the song fell out of favor in lieu of "Hail Varsity" and "There Is No Place Like Nebraska."
Falcone learned about the song in the early 2000s when a fan asked why it didn't play anymore. He dug around and the band brought it back into its rotation.
"It's a good tune, and it's our oldest tune," Falcone said.
The song was written in 1909 by Robert W. Stevens, a piano instructor at the School of Music at UNL.
The Killigans got ahold of it in 2014 and released their own revamped version. Since the release, their version has played sporadically at Husker home games, usually after the marching band finishes its halftime show, said band member Chris Nebesniak.
Nebesniak, who grew up in the 90s, said the band experienced the Huskers in their heyday. The band had wanted to write a Husker song, but everything felt forced, "corny" even. So they went back to the drawing board and found the lesser-known "The Cornhusker." Releasing their version of the song was never designed to be used as a pump-up song. It was just for fun.
"My dream was always to play in Memorial Stadium when I grew up," Nebesniak said. "It's not quite the same to have my song played, but it's a close second. This kind of rekindles that childhood joy you feel watching your team play."
If the song and lighting tricks stick and become a tradition, Nebesniak said the band would be happy. If not, he said they'll enjoy it while it lasts.
Fans were mostly receptive to the song and light show, Meier said. But they had one request: display the words so we can sing along. At the Nebraska-Northwestern game on Oct. 5, the lyrics scrolled on the stadium's screens.
University officials started playing the song more the last two seasons at the suggestion of the student section.Music can be tricky and you won't please everyone, Meier said. It's a nice perk that "The Cornhusker" has such a storied history with the university.
"It's a song that's ours and we can kind of own it," Meier said. "The Killigans' version of it is almost an Irish soccer anthem."
It hasn't always gotten airtime at the end of the third quarter. During one game, it played after the first quarter.
The bigger trend is toying around with stadium lights, Meier said. Officials didn't expect fans to get so into the display during the Ohio State game. But they pulled out their cellphones and went with the flow.
"It was a neat moment for the fans," Meier said. "It was all on them."
1 of 90
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker basketball player Isaiah Roby who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks look on before the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gabrielle Union, left, and her husband Dwyane Wade play with their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins battles Khalil Davis during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team takes the field for the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Carlos Davis, right, pushes Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Baron Browning, left, and Jashon Cornell in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska defense tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields breaks a tackle attempt by Nebraska's Collin Miller during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks on during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jordan Fuller intercepts a pass thrown by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez on Saturday Sept 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs the Husker sideline as Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke pursues him in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska faced Ohio State on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Khalil Davis shares some words with a referee during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan watches the game in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor sacks Ohio State's Justin Fields on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Chase Young swims past Nebraska's Matt Farniok in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Ohio State in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts after a failed third down conversion during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields attempts to avoid a tackle from Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Luke Farrell, left, gets hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Chase Young in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Master Teague III runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jonah Jackson, center, blocks Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Garrett Wilson in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill scores a touchdown past Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is greeted by Justin Fields after scoring a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs through a hole against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a pass near Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs past Nebraska's Will Honas during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended by Ohio State's Jeff Okudah during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a Adrian Martinez pass during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is greeted after intercepting a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain clouds hang over Memorial Stadium's east side before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carrigan Hurst, a UNL freshman, throws her baton in the air while pumping up the crowd for the arrival of the Husker football team.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan walks along 10th Street as it begins to rain Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate under I-180 before Nebraska takes on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans, from left, Nathan North, Ashton Uglow and Jordan Uglow react to the toppling Jenga tower Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew VanHoosen, of ChefauChef based out of Lincoln, grills hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for the Blur Parties tailgate before Nebraska takes on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team buses arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez greets fans as the Huskers arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker football team walks through a crowd of fans after arriving for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans as the Husker football team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost smiles with coaches during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Chris Redfield of Omaha, sports his homemade Lego Scott Frost costume during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Patty Laughlin of Omaha takes cover from the rain while carrying a chair prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans cheer on Nebraska during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The College Gameday bus is parked outside Memorial Stadium prior to the Nebraska and Ohio State game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.