Wan'Dale Robinson tried, but he couldn't quite get going Friday.

The true freshman played the first half against Iowa and got three carries for 14 yards.

“One of the reasons I love that kid is he’s a competitor, and he’s going to be out there if he can," Husker coach Scott Frost said. "He tried to go, but I think the (hamstring) just kind of clenched up on him again. Even in warmups, he was telling me he could go, but I didn’t really see him cutting it loose."

Even so, Robinson finished the year with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

He was third in rushing with 340 yards, and the second-leading receiver with 453 yards. That, plus 236 kick return yards, has him at 1,029 total yards.

He's one of just four true freshmen in school history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

Photos: Nebraska hosts Iowa on Black Friday

1 of 77

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.