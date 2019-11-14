Nebraska freshman running back/receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors versatile high-performers who play more than one position.
Robinson plays two, and has emerged this season as one of NU's most valuable players with 326 rushing yards, 453 receiving yards and 236 return yards. He ranks second nationally among freshman with 112.8 all-purpose yards per game.
NU coaches have repeatedly praised Robinson's toughness and commitment to his craft. Robinson joins Ahman Green (1995), Ameer Abdullah (2011) and De'Mornay Pierson-El (2014) as the fourth true freshman in Husker history to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards. He's also broken the school record for receiving yards and catches by a true freshman.
The other finalists are Kentucky receiver/quarterback Lynn Bowden, LSU running back/returner Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Virginia receiver/returner Joe Reed.
The winner will be announced Dec. 11. The 2018 winner was Robinson's friend and training partner, Purdue receiver Rondale Moore.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.