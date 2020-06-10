Scott Frost is out of his house and in the office again after weeks of dealing with Zoom calls.
A vast majority of the football team is back in town, too, for voluntary workouts, Frost said in a 10-minute spot on Sports Nightly Wednesday.
And so far, so good.
"I love where our team is at from a team and culture standpoint," Frost said. "I think they feel like they're back at home."
It was unclear, exactly, what kind of shape players would be in when they returned to campus, with gyms and fields across the country closed due to coronavirus. Frost said he believes his team is almost ready for the football season.
"The vast majority of the guys that we're going to need to win are almost football ready right now," Frost said. "We're going to need some live reps to really get football ready at the end of the day, but as far as strength and conditioning levels, I feel really good about where we are."
Nebraska has an intensive strategy to keep players safe, including forcing a 48 hours quarantine upon moving back and wearing a face mask while picking up food at the training table. Unlike some football programs, Nebraska is not releasing information if or when a player tests positive for COVID-19.
Regardless, Frost said the return of players has been relatively smooth.
"This process has been going on for us for a long time," Frost said. "We're kind of addressing each problem as it comes up, but I think our team, our football (operations) staff and our strength staff have done a great job rolling out the plan that was there, and we've been fairly problem free throughout this and its just good to have everyone back."
Other notes from Frost's time on the radio:
>> A proposal for the return of football is scheduled to be voted on by the NCAA over the next week, which would give football programs six weeks of fall camp to prepare for the season. Frost said he is feeling better and better about the chances of starting the season on time, and actually thinks Nebraska is ahead of where some programs may be because of how many players have been on campus in recent weeks. Nebraska was among the quickest to allow students back onto campus. Oklahoma, for example, won't have players back until July.
"It's interesting because everyone is going to be at a different point in that progression," Frost said. "Since we've had our kids a little bit longer, we're a little bit farther down the road."
>> A group of football players recently participated in protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Lincoln last week, those protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Frost said he's used the Unity Council to help stimulate conversation between the players and the staff about how the players are feeling.
"If there's anybody in America that doesn't feel terrible about what happened and think it was absolutely disgusting and inexcusable, i don't know how to relate to them," Frost said. "I know there's a lot of people hurting and angry, and we don't claim to have all the answers, we just want to be there for our kids when they want to talk to somebody."
Frost said he wants to try and create the safest, most inclusive environment possible.
"And we'll keep working to do that," Frost said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.