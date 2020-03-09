Husker coach Scott Frost spent about 30 minutes with reporters Monday afternoon following his team's first practice of the spring.
Frost discussed a wide variety of topics as he officially begins preparations for his third season in charge. He'll cover the quarterbacks, JD Spielman's absence, new assistant coaches, special teams improvements and a lot more.
Check out the full video of that press conference at the top of the page. Continue scrolling for additional video, including interviews with players and analysis from World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland.
